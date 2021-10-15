No. 9 Nebraska has been playing at higher level since Big Ten play started. Here's why

Krause said she is seeing the court better and is relying on her teammates to call out open shots. The trust for the team comes from the work they’ve put in at practice to build the relationships and learn each other’s tendencies. In addition, without having to worry about being pulled from the lineup for making a mistake, the starting attackers could swing with more aggression and confidence.

“As a team, we've just been working on coming together and playing with more confidence and trusting one another,” Krause said. “As soon as Big Ten play hit, we all as a team stepped up our game and as coach likes to say we got our edge a little bit.”

Elsewhere the rest of the roles have been clearly defined. The back-row rotation of libero Lexi Rodriguez and defensive specialists Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana anchor the defense and provided a spark with their serving. Sophomore Anni Evans has emerged as a serving specialist. The only changes at middle blocker have been a result of Stivrins return and Caffey missing two matches because of illness.

Friendly schedule