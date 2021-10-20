No. 9 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Iowa

The Huskers took control in the first set with a 4-0 run for a 15-10 advantage. Iowa got as close 20-18 late before NU put it away. Both teams hit well in the first set, with Nebraska finishing with a .342-.341 advantage. The difference came from the service line as the NU recorded two aces and one error, while Hawkeyes had four errors and no aces. The Huskers recorded the only block in the set.

Iowa staked a 9-4 lead in the second set with nine kills on its first 14 swings. However, the Huskers responded by winning 12 of the next 13 points. That run included two aces by Hames and four kills from Ally Batenhorst, while Iowa’s only point came on a NU’s service error. Iowa fended off four set points before Kubik ended the set. The Huskers got a little loose late with all five hitting errors in the set coming during the final 12 rallies.

After Nebraska used a 5-0 run to take a 14-12 lead, Iowa won five of the next six rallies to take a two-point advantage. However, Stivrins came alive late with three kills and a block to give the Huskers the lead back. Once again, The Hawkeyes rallied and led 23-22, but Nebraska scored four of the final five points.

Freshman Lexi Rodriguez, who tallied 17 digs, finished the match with her second ace of the match.