No. 9 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Iowa

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The end result was familiar, but Nebraska had to work for a sweep against Iowa Wednesday night.
The No. 9 Huskers won in straight sets for the 31st time in the 35-match series history, but Iowa pushed the Huskers in each set during NU's 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 victory at Xtream Arena.
NU coach John Cook said everyone in the conference is capable of posing a stiff challenge including the Hawkeyes, which fell to 2-17 and 0-8 in league play.
“Everyone in the Big Ten is good and they can play at a really high level,” Cook said on his postgame radio show. “If you catch them on a night where they’re on fire and you saw the end of the game. We were hitting shots and they were just digging them.”
The Huskers (15-3, 9-0) hit .266 as junior outside hitter Madi Kubik led NU with 13 kills, while senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins added 11 kills at a .667 clip.
Iowa broke NU’s five-match streak of holding its opponents under .200, as the Hawkeyes terminated at a .215 rate. The Hawkeyes were also the last opponent to finish above that mark as it hit .216 in a sweep on Sept. 25.
Courtney Buzzario led Iowa with 14 kills while freshman Addie Vanderweide added 10.
“I thought Iowa played really well tonight and they were serving really well and stressed us a little bit,” Cook said. “We did a nice job tonight and we're glad to get out here 3-0 and glad to get out of here and win that last game. You know we had some opportunities to put that away and we found a way at the end.”
The Huskers took control in the first set with a 4-0 run for a 15-10 advantage. Iowa got as close 20-18 late before NU put it away. Both teams hit well in the first set, with Nebraska finishing with a .342-.341 advantage. The difference came from the service line as the NU recorded two aces and one error, while Hawkeyes had four errors and no aces. The Huskers recorded the only block in the set.
Iowa staked a 9-4 lead in the second set with nine kills on its first 14 swings. However, the Huskers responded by winning 12 of the next 13 points. That run included two aces by Hames and four kills from Ally Batenhorst, while Iowa’s only point came on a NU’s service error. Iowa fended off four set points before Kubik ended the set. The Huskers got a little loose late with all five hitting errors in the set coming during the final 12 rallies.
After Nebraska used a 5-0 run to take a 14-12 lead, Iowa won five of the next six rallies to take a two-point advantage. However, Stivrins came alive late with three kills and a block to give the Huskers the lead back. Once again, The Hawkeyes rallied and led 23-22, but Nebraska scored four of the final five points.
Freshman Lexi Rodriguez, who tallied 17 digs, finished the match with her second ace of the match.
“I thought she was our best server tonight, not looking at aces, but just stressing the other team and really thumping her serve tonight,” Cook said. “She was really thumping it tonight and we got ran a lot of points with her.”
The Huskers recorded eight aces on the night, including three from Kenzie Knuckles.
Senior setter Nicklin Hames, who finished with 39 assists, passed Greichaly Cepero to move into third place for the career assist list with 3,992 assists. She also added 11 digs and two aces.
Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey returned after a three-match absence to finish with seven kills and a match-high five blocks. Freshman opposite Lindsay Krause had eight kills and just one error.
The Huskers return to action on Saturday night against No. 7 Purdue.