No. 9 Nebraska volleyball sweeps No. 25 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska returned to the win column as Lexi Sun returned to the starting lineup for the first time during the Big Ten season.

The senior outside hitter finished with 11 kills and at a .303 hitting percentage as she made her first start since the Lousivill match on Sept. 18.

The ninth-ranked Huskers snapped a two-game losing skid as they swept No. 25 Illinois 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 Thursday evening at Huff Hall.

“She's finally been turning it up in practice,” Cook said about Sun in a postgame television interview. “We got her some time last match, and I just like her demeanor right now. She's on a mission and I was really expecting her to play well tonight.”

Sun played the final four sets in a five-set loss to No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday, but made her ninth overall start this season against the Illini.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter was at her best at the end of the second set. With NU trailing 16-11, Sun powered a rally with four kills as the Huskers won 10 of the final 12 points.

“I'm just playing with some grit and some fire,” Sun said. “That's really what I've been focusing on the last few weeks and I think that's what our team has been focusing on. And I think that really showed.”