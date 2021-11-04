No. 9 Nebraska volleyball sweeps No. 25 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nebraska returned to the win column as Lexi Sun returned to the starting lineup for the first time during the Big Ten season.
The senior outside hitter finished with 11 kills and at a .303 hitting percentage as she made her first start since the Lousivill match on Sept. 18.
The ninth-ranked Huskers snapped a two-game losing skid as they swept No. 25 Illinois 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 Thursday evening at Huff Hall.
“She's finally been turning it up in practice,” Cook said about Sun in a postgame television interview. “We got her some time last match, and I just like her demeanor right now. She's on a mission and I was really expecting her to play well tonight.”
Sun played the final four sets in a five-set loss to No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday, but made her ninth overall start this season against the Illini.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter was at her best at the end of the second set. With NU trailing 16-11, Sun powered a rally with four kills as the Huskers won 10 of the final 12 points.
“I'm just playing with some grit and some fire,” Sun said. “That's really what I've been focusing on the last few weeks and I think that's what our team has been focusing on. And I think that really showed.”
The Huskers’ never trailed in the first set as their strong serving powered an 11-4 lead after Keonilei Akana ran off four straight points. Both Akana and Kenzie Knuckles notches aces early. Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins served for the first time this season as NU extended its advantage to 15-6. Illinois rallied and got as close as 22-19, but the Huskers won three of the final four rallies.
NU (17-5, 11-2 Big Ten) finished with six ace serves, including two from Knuckles. Illinois struggled from the service line with nine errors and just two aces.
In the third set, Illinois scored the first three points and staked a 9-4 advantage before the Huskers rallied to tie the set at 11-all. However, the Illini pulled away again for a 19-15 lead.
Yet again, NU came back. This time Stivrins served a 6-0 run, which included two ace serves, to give NU its first lead of the set at 23-20. Three rallies later the match was over as NU earned its second sweep over Illinois this season.
“Stivrins did a great job at the end there,” Cook said. “I mean, she literally blew that third game open.”
Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik also added 11 kills as NU hit .206 for the match. Senior middle blocker added eight kills.
Stivrins finished with seven kills, four blocks, three digs and two aces. Akana paced the defense with 15 digs, while freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez chipped in 14.
Senior setter Nicklin Hames tallied a double-double with 35 assists and 10 digs. With her first assist of the match, Hames passed Kelly Hunter for the most assists in school history during the rally-scoring era. She’s No. 2 all-time behind Fiona Nepo.
Raina Terry led Illinois (16-8, 8-5) with 12 kills as the Illini hit .182 for the match.