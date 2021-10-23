No. 9 Nebraska volleyball upsets No. 7 Purdue in four sets

LINCOLN — After watching No. 7 Purdue play flawless volleyball for most of the first set, Nebraska looked like it was in for a long night.
However, once the Boilermakers’ air of invincibility was pierced, NU regrouped and responded with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 victory Saturday night at the Devaney Center. The win keeps the Huskers (16-3) undefeated halfway through Big Ten play at 10-0 with just three sets dropped.
Purdue (14-5, 6-4) didn’t commit an error of any kind (hitting, blocking or serving) as they took a 23-13 lead in the first set. That streak was broken in the 38th rally of the match as they were called for a blocking error.
The No. 9 Huskers responded late with a 10-1 run with Kenzie Knuckles serving seven points in a row, including a serve that was originally called out but was changed to an ace after a replay challenge. The Boilermakers finally ended NU’s rally on their fourth set point and Caitlyn Newton’s seventh kill of the set.
After coming up short, the Huskers carried the momentum into the second set and jumped out to an 8-4 lead. NU extended its advantage to 17-10. Purdue made a late challenge with four straight points to trim its deficit to 19-16, but the Huskers put it away. Kayla Caffey recorded kills on all four of her attacks to pace NU’s offense in the set.
NU jumped out early as they won eight out of 10 rallies to stake a 10-5 lead. The Boilermakers closed to 11-8, but the Huskers took over and pulled away behind an 8-1 run. Purdue hit negative in the set with five kills and seven errors. Freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause and senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins led the Husker with five kills each in the set.
After trading points and errors early in the fourth set, the Huskers pulled in front 11-7 after back-to-back aces from senior setter Nicklin Hames. The Boilermakers closed to 17-16, but Caffey responded with a kill and block. After a slew of challenges and timeouts, Stivrins ended the match with a kill.
Four Nebraska players finished with double-digit kills led by 15 from junior outside hitter Madi Kubik and 13 from Krause. Caffey notched a career-high 14 kills, while Stivrins also had 14 kills and five blocks as for the first time this season that both NU middles reached double-figure kills. The Huskers hit. 214 for thee match.
Hames had a solid all-around match with three kills, three aces, two blocks 17 digs and 48 assists as she surpassed 4,000 career assists in the first set.
Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez anchored the defense with a team-high 24 digs to go with six assists.
Newton finished with 16 kills for Purdue, but she also committed 11 hitting errors. After hitting .429 in the first set, the Boilermakers finished hitting .123.
