No. 9 Nebraska volleyball upsets No. 7 Purdue in four sets

LINCOLN — After watching No. 7 Purdue play flawless volleyball for most of the first set, Nebraska looked like it was in for a long night.

However, once the Boilermakers’ air of invincibility was pierced, NU regrouped and responded with a 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 victory Saturday night at the Devaney Center. The win keeps the Huskers (16-3) undefeated halfway through Big Ten play at 10-0 with just three sets dropped.

Purdue (14-5, 6-4) didn’t commit an error of any kind (hitting, blocking or serving) as they took a 23-13 lead in the first set. That streak was broken in the 38th rally of the match as they were called for a blocking error.

The No. 9 Huskers responded late with a 10-1 run with Kenzie Knuckles serving seven points in a row, including a serve that was originally called out but was changed to an ace after a replay challenge. The Boilermakers finally ended NU’s rally on their fourth set point and Caitlyn Newton’s seventh kill of the set.

After coming up short, the Huskers carried the momentum into the second set and jumped out to an 8-4 lead. NU extended its advantage to 17-10. Purdue made a late challenge with four straight points to trim its deficit to 19-16, but the Huskers put it away. Kayla Caffey recorded kills on all four of her attacks to pace NU’s offense in the set.