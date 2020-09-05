Norris junior Maisie Boesiger fulfills childhood 'dream' by committing to Nebraska volleyball

It wasn’t easy but Norris setter Maisie Boesiger has been keeping a secret this past week.

She finally was able to let it out Saturday, announcing on Twitter her commitment to Nebraska.

“That’s probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do,’’ she said. “But first I wanted to talk to the other coaches who were trying to recruit me.’’

Boesiger, a 5-foot-6 junior, informed the NU coaches of her decision last Sunday. She told her teammates six days later and then told the world on Twitter.

“I’ve gone to Nebraska camps and I grew up here,’’ she said. “It’s everyone’s dream to play for the Huskers.’’

NU prevailed over Louisville, Mississippi, Colorado, Colorado State, San Diego and UNO.

Boesiger, whose mother Christina is her head coach at Norris, said she remembers her first experience with Nebraska volleyball. Her father, Chris, took her to a match years ago at the NU Coliseum.

“I asked my dad what I had to do to play for that team someday,’’ she said. “He told me that I had to work really hard.’’