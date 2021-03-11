'Not a fluke team': No. 4 Nebraska volleyball facing hard match against No. 11 Ohio State

The journey from that win over to the Badgers to this season’s success took a long detour during the COVID pandemic. After she was named coach in January 2020, Oldenburg spent her first two months meeting with the players, evaluating the talent and building relationships. Then COVID happened and all her program building plans were thrown out the window.

Instead, Oldenburg, who led OSU to four-straight NCAA tournament appearance as a player from 1996-99, spent the extra time meeting with the players on Zoom. Most of the daily calls were structured with guest speakers and topics, but sometimes the questions would devolve to icebreakers like what type of food would you like to be.

“Obviously no one wants a pandemic, but in terms of timing, I don't know that it could have been a better time for us,” she said. “That sounds weird, but we just used that that offseason, and no court time, to get to know each other.”

Because of health restrictions, the Buckeyes didn’t play six-on-six together until mid-November. After their first full practice, the players walked off the court with smiles, Oldenburg said, because they were finally back on the court, but their trust in the process had paid off and allowed them to play loose and free.