'Not a fluke team': No. 4 Nebraska volleyball facing hard match against No. 11 Ohio State

LINCOLN — In the past few weeks, Jen Flynn Oldenbugh’s coaching colleagues have reached out to try to figure out how Ohio State is sitting atop the Big Ten Conference after being picked to finish seventh in the league's preseason poll.
“They're like ‘What's your secret?’ I don't know? Be sarcastic in the huddle and just try to get them to play loose and free,” the first-year Ohio State coach said. “It's as simple as can we just move on to the next point. And I think that our staff has done a really good job of just that probably since last March of okay, here's some bad news but what's next?”
Oldenburg said those jokes are a result of a new team culture that was built over than past year and they help her team focus and move on to the next point, practice or day. Now, Ohio State and Oldenburg will face one of their toughest tests of the season this weekend as fourth-ranked Nebraska hosts the No. 11 Buckeyes with the first match Friday at 6 p.m.
Nebraska coach John Cook said OSU’s record will get a lot of attention, but the Buckeyes’ success didn’t come out of the blue as they knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin late in the 2019 season.
“This is not a fluke team or all of a sudden Cinderella team,” Cook said. “It’s a team that is older. They’ve got good players and now they’ve got a coach helping them play really well.”
The journey from that win over to the Badgers to this season’s success took a long detour during the COVID pandemic. After she was named coach in January 2020, Oldenburg spent her first two months meeting with the players, evaluating the talent and building relationships. Then COVID happened and all her program building plans were thrown out the window.
Instead, Oldenburg, who led OSU to four-straight NCAA tournament appearance as a player from 1996-99, spent the extra time meeting with the players on Zoom. Most of the daily calls were structured with guest speakers and topics, but sometimes the questions would devolve to icebreakers like what type of food would you like to be.
“Obviously no one wants a pandemic, but in terms of timing, I don't know that it could have been a better time for us,” she said. “That sounds weird, but we just used that that offseason, and no court time, to get to know each other.”
Because of health restrictions, the Buckeyes didn’t play six-on-six together until mid-November. After their first full practice, the players walked off the court with smiles, Oldenburg said, because they were finally back on the court, but their trust in the process had paid off and allowed them to play loose and free.
Lauren Witte, the only senior front-row player for the Buckeyes said the team culture is quite different than last season. All the time spent together off the court created a light, but focused, atmosphere that carries over to matches.
“If you feel a teammate getting in her own head, just try to pull them out and make them laugh,” she said. “We're definitely funny. We have our own jokes and we have a good time on the court.”
Ohio State's schedule also worked out in its favor. A second-week matchup against Penn State was postponed, and OSU racked up wins against Maryland (2-10), Michigan State (2-6) and Iowa (2-8).
Eventually, the matches against Penn State were rescheduled. After falling down 0-2 on Feb. 17, the Buckeyes rallied and pulled off a reverse sweep. The following Monday, OSU entered the AVCA Coaches Poll at No. 19. Two weeks later, OSU swept Penn State in Happy Valley, Pa., for the Buckeyes’ first win there since 2001.
That win solidified that the Buckeyes were part of the top echelon of the conference.
“I would say that reverse sweep was the second we realized that we could hang with anybody and do whatever we honestly just set our mind to,” Witte said. “It just gave us confidence again and just realizing that we can compete with anybody in the Big 10.”
Ohio State is led by two freshmen: outside hitter Emily Londot and middle blocker Rylee Rader. Londot is seventh in the Big Ten with 3.8 kills per set, while Radar’s .407 hitting percentage is fifth-best in the conference. Running the show is sophomore Mac Podraza, who has been named the league’s setter of the week each of the last three weeks.
The series with Huskers might be the toughest challenge remaining for Ohio State during the regular season. The Buckeyes matchup with No. 5 Minnesota was postponed and they weren't scheduled to play No. 1 Wisconsin this year. They also host No. 10 Purdue in two weeks.
No matter how the rest of the season goes, Oldenburg is enjoying the journey and laughing through it all.
“It's been a roller coaster since last March,” she said. “I feel on some days I've just closed my eyes, hold on tight and hope for the best.”