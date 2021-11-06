Ohio State sweeps Nebraska volleyball

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska and Ohio State each earned three set points Saturday night.
The difference was that the Huskers couldn’t convert any of their chances, which all came in the first set, while the Buckeyes didn’t need more than one opportunity to close out each set.
As a result, No. 7 Ohio State earned a 27-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory in front of 3,787 fans at the Covelli Center.
“We had our chances in all the games,” Nebraska coach John Cook said in his postgame radio interview. “We had leads and just couldn't execute. Ohio State made plays. Hats off to them. They played great.”
In the first set, the Huskers (17-6, 11-3 Big Ten) led 21-17, but Ohio State scored five of the next six points to tie the set at 22. NU responded with back-to-back points, but a service error and a kill from OSU opposite Emily Londot denied the Huskers’ first two chances to claim the set.
After a Madi Kubik kill, NU had one more chance to win the set and even ran a slide play to middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, but the Buckeyes dug it and Londot hit another kill to force extra points. OSU claimed the set by winning the next two rallies.
The Buckeyes (19-5, 9-5) largely took Stivrins and the other NU middle blockers out of the match. The three-time All-American finished with just three kills and three errors but also recorded seven blocks.
“We got our swings; she just couldn't kill the ball,” Cook said. “Her and (setter) Nicklin (Hames) weren't connecting. It was a rough night for them.”
Senior Kayla Caffey had four kills on 12 attacks, plus two errors, but she was replaced in the third set by senior Callie Schwarzenbach, who had a kill on her only swing.
The Buckeyes took control in the second set from the service line. OSU led 17-13 as it hit two aces, while the Huskers committed five service errors. NU got as close as 23-21 but couldn’t slow down the Ohio State attack to complete a comeback.
The Huskers finished with 11 service errors in the match, as every server missed from the end line at least once. The only time NU had more errors this season was when it made 12 in a five-set loss to Minnesota a week ago.
In the third set, the Huskers led 20-17 and then 23-22 but struggled down the stretch again. After a hitting error, OSU sophomore middle blocker Rylee Rader ended the match with back-to-back kills.
Rader finished with 15 kills on .500 hitting. Outside hitter Gabby Gonzalez added 10 kills and 10 digs. The Huskers limited Londot, last year’s national freshman of the year, to six kills and five errors.
Kubik put together one of her best performances of the season, with 18 kills and a .400 hitting percentage, but she didn’t have much help, as the rest of the team hit .108 on 83 attacks.
“(Kubik) was just playing really well and competing really hard and doing a great job,” Cook said. “The problem was nobody else was giving her support, and so that part's pretty disappointing. Our back row people did not pass well tonight, and so Madi made the most of her swings.”
Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun added seven kills, while Caffey and freshman Lindsay Krause each recorded just four kills. Hames finished with 28 assists.
NU finished with 50 digs, led by 10 each from freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez and sophomore defensive specialist Keonilei Akana.
After splitting road matches at Illinois and Ohio State, Cook said he is looking forward to having a few days to practice before the next match on Friday against Maryland.
“It's a long road trip, and we need some training time,” he said. “I think we've lost some of the things we're making us play at a really high level, and we got to get better.”