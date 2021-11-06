Ohio State sweeps Nebraska volleyball

“We got our swings; she just couldn't kill the ball,” Cook said. “Her and (setter) Nicklin (Hames) weren't connecting. It was a rough night for them.”

Senior Kayla Caffey had four kills on 12 attacks, plus two errors, but she was replaced in the third set by senior Callie Schwarzenbach, who had a kill on her only swing.

The Buckeyes took control in the second set from the service line. OSU led 17-13 as it hit two aces, while the Huskers committed five service errors. NU got as close as 23-21 but couldn’t slow down the Ohio State attack to complete a comeback.

The Huskers finished with 11 service errors in the match, as every server missed from the end line at least once. The only time NU had more errors this season was when it made 12 in a five-set loss to Minnesota a week ago.

In the third set, the Huskers led 20-17 and then 23-22 but struggled down the stretch again. After a hitting error, OSU sophomore middle blocker Rylee Rader ended the match with back-to-back kills.

Rader finished with 15 kills on .500 hitting. Outside hitter Gabby Gonzalez added 10 kills and 10 digs. The Huskers limited Londot, last year’s national freshman of the year, to six kills and five errors.