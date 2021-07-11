 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt grad Lindsay Krause, two other Husker commits help US sweep Turkey in U20 tourney
VOLLEYBALL

Omaha Skutt grad Lindsay Krause, two other Husker commits help US sweep Turkey in U20 tourney

Nebraska commit Lindsay Krause

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Olympic Medalist April Ross surprised Batenhorst with the award during a zoom call.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Omaha Skutt graduate and Husker commit Lindsay Krause had three kills and a block as the U.S. swept Turkey to finish undefeated in its first round of pool play at the FIVB U20 World Championship.

Ally Batenhorst, a Nebraska commit from Texas, led the U.S. with 11 kills in the 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 victory.

Another Nebraska commit, libero Lexi Rodriguez, had two digs.

The U.S. moves on to Pool E for the second round, where they will face Russia, Brazil and the Netherlands starting Tuesday.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

