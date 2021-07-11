Omaha Skutt grad Lindsay Krause, two other Husker commits help US sweep Turkey in U20 tourney

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Omaha Skutt graduate and Husker commit Lindsay Krause had three kills and a block as the U.S. swept Turkey to finish undefeated in its first round of pool play at the FIVB U20 World Championship.

Ally Batenhorst, a Nebraska commit from Texas, led the U.S. with 11 kills in the 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 victory.

Another Nebraska commit, libero Lexi Rodriguez, had two digs.

The U.S. moves on to Pool E for the second round, where they will face Russia, Brazil and the Netherlands starting Tuesday.