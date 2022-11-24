Once again Wisconsin stands in the way of Nebraska volleyball's goals

LINCOLN — For all of their successes — 123 wins over five seasons — none of the Huskers have a championship ring at Nebraska.

And the biggest reason why — Wisconsin — will be on the other side of the net Friday, again trying to keep the Huskers from winning a championship.

No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 5 Nebraska play at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

It’s the third time in 12 months that the programs will play in a match to determine a championship. Last year, the teams played during the final week of the regular season with the Big Ten title on the line. The Badgers won in four sets to finish one match ahead of the Huskers to win their third straight conference crown.

Three weeks later, Wisconsin beat NU in five sets to win the program's first national championship.

And now, the second-to-last match of the year will help determine the Big Ten winner. The Huskers must beat the Badgers and No. 9 Minnesota on Saturday to claim the crown.

“We’ve been working since January where we’d get to this point to have this opportunity to compete for a Big Ten championship,” coach John Cook said. “The team has worked hard, and the staff has worked really hard. We got to go for it. It will be fun for our fans.”

At 24-3 overall and 16-2 in the Big Ten, Nebraska’s losses have come to top-10 teams — Wisconsin and Ohio State. The Huskers had a tough stretch during with seven of nine matches on the road, but the payoff comes now with three straight home matches to end the regular season.

“We put ourselves in the opportunity to play for the Big Ten championship this weekend, which is really cool,” senior Madi Kubik said.

The finishing slate of Big Ten matches features top-10 teams facing off, which Cook said, BTN had a part in the setting up. Last season, the UW-NU match set a record with 375,000 viewers on BTN.

“That’s all Big Ten, and Big Ten (Network) came up with that,” Cook said. “That’s one of the reasons they take so long to get out the schedule because I think they’re trying to figure out how to do all of this and try to make it a big weekend.”

Nebraska’s seniors — Nicklin Hames, Kenzie Knuckles and Kubik — have been in the position to win championships and come up just short, including twice in the national championship match for Hames.

“These guys need a ring, whether it’s a Big Ten or national championship ring,” Cook said. “That’s kind of the one thing that’s still on the table that they got to go after.”

To do so, Nebraska will have to make a turnaround from its 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 loss to the Badgers on Oct. 26.

“We got to find a way to win some close games against top teams. That’s what it comes down to,” Cook said.

Overall, Wisconsin has won nine consecutive matches against Nebraska in five seasons.

One of the areas that held the Huskers back in the first match was serve-receive, which was uncharacteristic for them.

“We didn’t handle it very well, so we’re going to have to be better if we want to have a chance,” Cook said.

Knuckles is confident Nebraska’s passing will be better this time, too.

“We know exactly what they’re going to do, so it’s honestly just having a mentality of going in their and doing it and being aggressive with what we’re doing,” Knuckles said.

The Badgers roll into Lincoln on a 16-match winning streak. Their only Big Ten loss came in their second league match, a sweep by Minnesota.

Cook says his team needs to be better on offense, and not allow so many long runs. But the players — and fans — know the Badgers’ lineup well.

In the first match against the Huskers, outside hitter Sarah Franklin had 21 kills with a .385 hitting percentage. Devyn Robinson added nine kills.