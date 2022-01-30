 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penn State All-American middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will transfer to Nebraska
VOLLEYBALL

Caffey (copy)

Nebraska's Kayla Caffey blocks against Penn State's Kaitlyn Hord in November.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team has added an experienced piece at its one position of uncertainty for the 2022 season.

Three-time All-American middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord committed to transfer to Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. She will have one season left to play after spending her first four years at Penn State.

The Huskers’ middle blocker rotation faced a lot of questions after Lauren Stivrins exhausted her eligibility and Callie Schwarzenbach transferred to Long Beach State. Kayla Caffey wants to return but needs a NCAA waiver so she can use her final season of eligibility during her seventh year.

NU’s only other returning middle blocker is Kalynn Meyer, who has played 13 sets in two years. Freshman Bekka Allick started classes this semester, while Maggie Mendelson will join the team this summer.

Hord is a four-time All-Big Ten, earning first-team honors three times and a second-team selection for the 2019 season. She was third in the Big Ten this year with a .394 hitting percentage and 1.4 blocks per set. She also averaged 2.92 kills per set.

The 6-foot-4 Hord helped Penn State reach two regional finals during her career at Penn State. But the Nittany Lions will look different next year, as coach Russ Rose retired after 43 years. Now she will try to help Nebraska reach the Final Four, which will be hosted in Omaha this year.

This past season, Nebraska beat Penn State in both meetings, but coach John Cook and NU players talked about how difficult it was to slow Hord down. Caffey said she enjoyed lining up across the net from Hord, who now could be her teammate for their final season of volleyball.

“That's literally why I play volleyball. I love going up really athletic other players,” she said. “It's just so fun. (Hord) is just super talented. It's really fun to play against her.”

