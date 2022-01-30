Penn State All-American middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will transfer to Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team has added an experienced piece at its one position of uncertainty for the 2022 season.

Three-time All-American middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord committed to transfer to Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. She will have one season left to play after spending her first four years at Penn State.

The Huskers’ middle blocker rotation faced a lot of questions after Lauren Stivrins exhausted her eligibility and Callie Schwarzenbach transferred to Long Beach State. Kayla Caffey wants to return but needs a NCAA waiver so she can use her final season of eligibility during her seventh year.

NU’s only other returning middle blocker is Kalynn Meyer, who has played 13 sets in two years. Freshman Bekka Allick started classes this semester, while Maggie Mendelson will join the team this summer.