Penn State middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will join Huskers, says NU 'felt like home'

Hord visited Texas before making the trip to Lincoln this past weekend. During her visit, she committed to the NU coaching staff and canceled all her plans for other trips.

She learned about the academic possibilities for her master's program and checked out all the volleyball facilities. The selling point for Hord was meeting her future teammates.

"What I really loved was hanging out with the girls," she said. "It just kind of solidified that this place is as good as I've seen it in the past four years playing against the team. They look like they have so much fun. It's very genuine."

She's developed relationships with several of them over the years. Hord played club volleyball against Hames and attended a USA Volleyball training camp with Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles.

Hord has beaten Nebraska only once — in her freshman year. This past season, Nebraska beat Penn State in both meetings, but Cook and players talked about how difficult it was to slow Hord down.

Caffey said she enjoyed lining up across the net from Hord, who will now be her teammate for their final volleyball season.