Penn State middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord will join Huskers, says NU 'felt like home'

LINCOLN — The Nebraska volleyball team has added an experienced piece at the one position of uncertainty for the 2022 season.
Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord committed to transfer to Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. She will have one season left to play after spending her first four years at Penn State.
"It just felt like home to me," Hord told The World-Herald on Sunday.
The Huskers' middle blocker rotation was uncertain after Lauren Stivrins exhausted her eligibility and Callie Schwarzenbach transferred to Long Beach State. Kayla Caffey wants to return to use her COVID-19 bonus season but needs an NCAA waiver to extend her eligibility clock.
NU's only other returning middle blocker is Kalynn Meyer, who has played a total of 13 sets in two years. A pair of top-10 recruits will join her, as Bekka Allick started classes this semester and Maggie Mendelson will join the team this summer.
Hord is a four-time All-Big Ten player, earning first-team honors three times and a second-team selection for the 2019 season. The Lexington, Kentucky, native was third in the Big Ten this year with a .394 hitting percentage and 1.4 blocks per set. She also averaged 2.92 kills per set. In high school, she was the No. 3 recruit, according to PrepVolleyball.com, one spot ahead of NU senior Nicklin Hames.
“Our coaches and team are very excited that Kaitlyn chose to become a Husker,” coach John Cook said. “Throughout the recruiting process, we already knew Kaitlyn was a great player, but we discovered she is a wonderful young woman who embraces dreaming big. She is a great fit with our program and will be a tremendous addition to our team culture.”
While she comes in with an impressive resume, Hord isn't taking a starting position for granted.
"Wherever I ended up, I knew I was gonna have to compete for a position, and I love to do that," she said.
When she entered the transfer portal in December, Hord said she didn't know Penn State coach Russ Rose would be retiring after 43 years, but she focused on finding a place that would make her happy.
"I feel like I needed a fresh, clean slate to kind of get that happiness and joy for the sport back," Hord said. "So I thought going someplace else would be the best option for that."
Hord visited Texas before making the trip to Lincoln this past weekend. During her visit, she committed to the NU coaching staff and canceled all her plans for other trips.
She learned about the academic possibilities for her master's program and checked out all the volleyball facilities. The selling point for Hord was meeting her future teammates.
"What I really loved was hanging out with the girls," she said. "It just kind of solidified that this place is as good as I've seen it in the past four years playing against the team. They look like they have so much fun. It's very genuine."
She's developed relationships with several of them over the years. Hord played club volleyball against Hames and attended a USA Volleyball training camp with Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles.
Hord has beaten Nebraska only once — in her freshman year. This past season, Nebraska beat Penn State in both meetings, but Cook and players talked about how difficult it was to slow Hord down.
Caffey said she enjoyed lining up across the net from Hord, who will now be her teammate for their final volleyball season.
"That's literally why I play volleyball. I love going up against really athletic other players," she said. "It's just so fun. (Hord) is just super talented. It's really fun to play against her."
The 6-foot-4 middle blocker helped Penn State reach two regional finals during her career at Penn State. Now she will try to help Nebraska reach the Final Four, which will be in Omaha this year.
Hord will finish her undergraduate degree in May at Penn State and pursue a master's degree in applied science. She'll join the Huskers during the summer. While she's played several times in front of a packed Devaney Center, Hord said she looks forward to hearing the fans cheer for her this fall.
"I'm really excited," she said. "I can't wait to get there and start training with the girls and train for a Natty. That's the goal."