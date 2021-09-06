Respect runs deep as Nebraska and Creighton volleyball prepare for showdown in Omaha

LINCOLN — The rivalry between Nebraska and Creighton might be intense on the court and between the fans, but Nebraska coach John Cook has nothing but appreciation for the program that Kirsten Bernthal Booth has built.

During Monday’s press conference, Cook was complimentary of Booth after the Bluejays knocked off defending national champion Kentucky over the weekend.

“It just shows you the level of volleyball in this state,” he said. “Kirsten has done a great job of building that program. They're a national contender.”

Nebraska and Creighton have met 17 times in the past 23 years with gaps in 1999, 2003, 2012-13 and last year when the Huskers didn’t play any nonconference matches. Cook said when NU first started playing the Bluejays, it was to help them raise their profile.

Even though the Bluejays have not defeated NU in the 19 meetings, they’ve pushed the Huskers to the limit in recent years including a five-set match in 2018 and four close sets in 2019. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday in front of more than 14,000 fans at CHI Health Center.

“It's a celebration for these volleyball programs to be able to play in front of that on a national stage,” Cook said.