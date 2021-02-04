'Rise from the ashes': Husker setter Nicklin Hames is seeing her skills soar to new level

LINCOLN — They call her Phoenix.

Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames picked up a new nickname from her teammates this year not because she’s a fan of the Arizona city, but they want her setting skills to rise up from the ashes to a new level.

The 5-foot-10 junior is working with associate head coach Tyler Hilderbrand to tear down her setting strategy, mental approach and mechanics with the end goal to achieve better results. Hames said the changes will allow her to play free and have more fun playing volleyball.

“You're gonna rise from the ashes and we're gonna just start this whole new thing,” Hames said Hilderbrand told her to sell her on the approach. “I had to surrender a lot of stuff that I've done in the past to let the new stuff happen. I think he just came at me with, 'This is going to be a growth mindset and we're going to do this together. It’s going to be challenging, but in the end, it will be so worth it.'”

Hames is still working through the adjustments, but she will get another chance to test her new setting style as the fourth-ranked Huskers are scheduled to play Maryland (0-4) twice this weekend, kicking off Friday at 6 p.m.