'Rise from the ashes': Husker setter Nicklin Hames is seeing her skills soar to new level

LINCOLN — They call her Phoenix.
Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames picked up a new nickname from her teammates this year not because she’s a fan of the Arizona city, but they want her setting skills to rise up from the ashes to a new level.
The 5-foot-10 junior is working with associate head coach Tyler Hilderbrand to tear down her setting strategy, mental approach and mechanics with the end goal to achieve better results. Hames said the changes will allow her to play free and have more fun playing volleyball.
“You're gonna rise from the ashes and we're gonna just start this whole new thing,” Hames said Hilderbrand told her to sell her on the approach. “I had to surrender a lot of stuff that I've done in the past to let the new stuff happen. I think he just came at me with, 'This is going to be a growth mindset and we're going to do this together. It’s going to be challenging, but in the end, it will be so worth it.'”
Hames is still working through the adjustments, but she will get another chance to test her new setting style as the fourth-ranked Huskers are scheduled to play Maryland (0-4) twice this weekend, kicking off Friday at 6 p.m.
The goal of the new approach is to move hitters around and give opponents different looks with their attacks. So far this year, Nebraska has used more quick sets, gone to their middles more and moved around hitters, like using Lexi Sun on the right side or having Lauren Stivrins hit on the outside.
But before she could rise up like a phoenix, Hames said she had to tear down her setting style to the basics and be open to change.
Hames admitted adjusting to the new style and mindset was a little scary at first because the process made her vulnerable by scrapping ingrained habits and initially made her regress as a setter.
“At the beginning, I was like, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’” Hames said. “But we’re not trying to perfect. This is about growth, and growth goes up and down. It's not going to be great every day.”
Eventually, the changes started to click for Hames in setting drills, but she would still struggle in six-on-six situations in practice. Now, it is showing up more in practice and starting to carry over to matches.
In the Huskers' two matches against Indiana, the results were mixed as they posted hitting percentages of .317 and .228. NU coach John Cook said the offense was inconsistent at times but showed promise when operating how it was designed.
“She’s been doing awesome in practices,” Cook said. “The matches were the first times that she’s done it live”
The biggest beneficiaries of the changes will likely be the middle blockers. Nebraska (2-0) started each of the matches against the Hoosiers by running plays for Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach. Plus, Stivrins is hitting .429 after two matches.
Another difference is that when Hames runs a slide play to Stivrins, she will occasionally have her back to the net instead of setting the ball over her head. Hames said by playing with her back to the net more, she has options.
Having a more diverse offense might be more important this year than others because the Huskers play each opponent in back-to-back matches and might pick up tendencies more quickly.
“We want to play a chess game with the other team,” Hames said. “We want to be really deceptive with what we're doing. And we also want to run a really free and creative offense.”
Besides the philosophical differences, Hames is making several mechanical adjustments to help her facilitate the offense better. Her hands are in a different position, and the different footwork allows her to jump and use her athleticism more.
In addition to working closely with Hilderbrand, Hames said she’s relied on volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter, who underwent a similar change when she was a setter under Hilderbrand in 2017.
“She's been super helpful with just being super encouraging and understanding, which has been really nice," Hames said.
Despite the mixed results early on, Cook said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen and the potential of the changes.