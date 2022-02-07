LINCOLN — Just over a month ago, the confetti fell in Columbus, Ohio, as Wisconsin celebrated its first national title.

For Nebraska, the season ended three points short in the fifth set for the second time in four years.

Since that championship match, the offseason has been busy for the Huskers and other volleyball teams. The transfer portal and extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic has created a wave of player movement. Coach John Cook said last week on the podcast "Drive Time Lincoln" that 775 volleyball players have entered in the transfer portal.

“COVID has really thrown a wrench in everything,” Cook said. “We are recruiting two, three years out. ... These seniors are getting super senior years and getting extra years. How do you take care of that and how do you keep your recruits happy? It’s been a big challenge.”

Nebraska has its own movement, and has been on both sides of the transfer portal while welcoming three freshmen to its program as early enrollees.

SETTER

Returning: Nicklin Hames, graduate; Anni Evans, junior; Kennedi Orr, sophomore

Additions: None

Subtractions: None

Despite Hames returning for a fifth year, the keys to the Nebraska offense will be handed to Orr, who played in just seven sets and none after August. She received praise from the NU coaches for her exploits in practice. She will be nearly two years removed from a knee injury and back to the 100 percent that earned her top setter honors at the 2019 U18 World Championships and made her the No. 1 prospect in her class. Evans provides good depth and can also fill in as a serving specialist. The question is if NU should need a backup setter for any reason will Evans or Hames step in. Hames has said she is happy to take on any role, which likely means becoming a defensive specialist or serving specialist.

OUTSIDE HITTER

Returning: Madi Kubik, senior; Ally Batenhorst, sophomore; Lindsay Krause, sophomore; Whitney Lauenstein, sophomore

Additions: Hayden Kubik, freshman

Subtractions: Lexi Sun, exhausted eligibility

After playing the 2021 spring season with just three outside hitters, Nebraska had so much depth in the fall that Sun, an All-American, was relegated to the bench for the tournament run. The Huskers still have plenty of talent as all three starting outside hitters from the national championship match return. Madi Kubik took a step forward as a junior as the No. 1 attacker and got better as the year went along, but she still could improve on her efficiency from a .219 hitting percentage. As freshmen, Batenhorst, Krause and Lauenstein made breathtaking plays — perhaps none more than Batenhorst’s kill to end the fourth set against Wisconsin — but they each struggled at times and errors piled up. Krause and Lauenstein each played on the right side but could be flipped on the left pin if needed. Whichever two sophomores find the most consistency will earn playing time this fall. Hayden Kubik joins her big sister on the roster and will have time to develop and learn from others.

MIDDLE BLOCKER

Returning: Kayla Caffey, graduate; Kalynn Meyer, junior

Additions: Kaitlyn Hord, graduate transfer; Bekka Allick, freshman; Maggie Mendelson, freshman

Subtractions: Lauren Stivrins, exhausted eligibility; Callie Schwarzenbach, transfer; Rylee Gray, medically retired

This position faced the most turnover and uncertainty after the season. Within the month after the season, Nebraska was down to one returning middle blocker, but Caffey announced she would apply for a waiver to allow her to play again. The Huskers are still waiting for the final word from the NCAA if she will be eligible this fall. Then the news broke that Hord, who has been named an All-American each of the past three seasons, would join forces with the Huskers. Caffey and Hord could form one of the best middle blocking combos in the country. If the NCAA denies Caffey’s waiver, that would open the path for Meyer to earn regular playing time for the first time in her career. Mendelson and Allick are different types of middle blockers, but they are both effective and top 10 recruits. They should push Meyer on the depth chart.

DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST

Returning: Kenzie Knuckles, senior; Keonilei Akana, junior; Lexi Rodriguez, sophomore

Additions: Maisie Boesiger, freshman

Subtractions: None

The Legion of Boom returns for another year with a boost from Hames — who Cook called one of the best defensive setters — likely to join their ranks. Rodriguez was a revelation at libero and earned first-team All-American honors and was the Big Ten defensive player of the year. Akana was the team’s best server most of the season, while Knuckles provided passing, leadership and a change-of-pace attack out of the back row. Nebraska’s back row was its calling card last season and it rode the defense and passing to the final match of the year.

STAFF

Returning: Coach John Cook, assistant Jaylen Reyes

Additions: Assistant Kelly Hunter

Subtractions: Associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand

Hildebrand left to run his own program at his alma mater, Long Beach State. While he was at NU, he left a big mark as he helped reshape the Huskers’ offense and worked closely with the setters. Now that task will fall to Hunter in her first stint as a full-time assistant coach. Cook has been eager to work with Hunter since her playing days and now she will have more of an impact in developing an offensive attack. Reyes also takes on more responsibility on defense as he will coordinate NU efforts at the net and in the back row. Elsewhere in the gym, two graduate managers earned full-time jobs. Jeremiah Gonidakis was named assistant coach at N.C. State, while Ryan Vorderer earned an assistant job at Texas-San Antonio.

NOTABLE TRANSFERS FOR OTHER BIG TEN TEAMS

Defending national champion Wisconsin lost five super seniors but added several new attackers who will provide lots of firepower. Sarah Franklin will join the Badgers after averaging 3.96 kills per set as a sophomore for Michigan State. UW added to the depth at middle blocker with Caroline Crawford from Kansas, where she earned first-team Big 12 honors in 2020 and second-team in 2021, and Gabby McCaa from Boston College.

Penn State will look quite different next year as coach Russ Rose retired after 43 years. In addition to Hord, the Nittany Lions lost libero Jenna Hampton (South Carolina), setter Gabby Blossom (San Diego) and outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick (Florida) to the portal. New coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley added their first player in Long Beach State outside hitter transfer Kashauna Williams.

Minnesota added a pair of middle blockers from within the conference: Ohio State's Arica Davis, who was named to the league’s all-freshman team, and Michigan State's Naya Gros, who led the Spartans in blocking last season. The Gophers also added a pair of setters, Miranda Wucherer and Elsie McGhie, who should provide depth behind Melani Shaffmaster.

Iowa, which hired Jim Barnes as coach from Tulane, lost its best player Courtney Buzzario to Pitt and second-highest point scorer in middle blocker Hannah Clayton.

While not in the Big Ten, Texas experienced turnover at two key spots. The Longhorns’ No. 2 outside hitter Skylar Fields (USC) and libero Sydney Petersen (Northern Iowa) transferred out. To replace them, UT added junior Madi Skinner from Kentucky and grad transfer Zoe Fleck from UCLA, who was a third-team All-American libero.

