Round 3 of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: This time for the national volleyball championship

Both teams have taken different journeys to reach the championship.

Wisconsin played in its third straight Final Four and has a roster with four graduate students and two other seniors. The Badgers began the year ranked No. 2 in the preseason and won their third consecutive league title. On Friday, senior Dana Rettke was named the national player of the year, adding to her award haul that includes five first-team All-America honors.

The Badgers also feature a pair of stellar freshmen. Outside hitter Julia Orzol was the Big Ten freshman of the year while Anna Smrek put up 20 kills and a .704 hitting percentage against Louisville in the five-set semifinal.

Meanwhile, Nebraska starts three freshmen and three seniors and experienced more of a roller-coaster ride. The Huskers tinkered with their lineup for most of the season looking for the right offensive fit. For most of the year, NU relied on its defense and tough serving.

Stivrins said the Huskers are a different team than when they met four weeks ago. They are playing with more confidence and have knocked out the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the tournament.