Round 3 of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: This time for the national volleyball championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Good luck getting Nebraska or Wisconsin to say anything negative about the other.
They wouldn’t even confirm that the two Big Ten teams are rivals. Instead, they use words like respect, familiarity and other compliments for each other.
But don’t doubt that they don’t want to beat the other team, especially when the stakes are this high. No. 10 seed Nebraska and No. 4 Wisconsin will play for a third time this season, this time for the national championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
In a locker-room video after the Huskers’ win over Pittsburgh in Thursday's semifinal, coach John Cook said NU would get to play its “buddies” in the final match of the year.
“We've played them a lot, and a lot of those matches have been for Big Ten championships or going to a Final Four, competing for a national championship,” he said. “They know each other really well. But right now, Wisconsin sets the bar in the Big Ten. They've won the championship the last three years and everybody's chasing them. So it will be an honor to play them.”
The Badgers (30-3) won both meetings this season and haven’t lost to NU in the last seven matches dating to 2017. That streak included four straight sweeps, which was snapped when the Huskers won the first set on the Nov. 26 match.
Wisconsin senior libero Lauren Barnes said there is a lot of familiarity and respect between the teams, but no matter the recent results, she expects a battle.
“These are two really good teams that are about to go at it tomorrow night,” she said. “There's a lot of good players, front row to back row. Two really good defensive teams. Two really good offensive teams. I'm excited to see what happens.”
Despite being on the short end of the series lately, Nebraska senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said she admires Wisconsin because they play a similar style and play clean volleyball.
“Anyone who makes it this far in the tournament we're going to have great respect for,” Stivrins said. “Obviously, Wisconsin has kind of had our number these past few years, and so we definitely respect them. They are a great team.”
Of the seven sets contested this year, four were deuce games coming down to the final points. Wisconsin won all four of those. For the season, Nebraska has lost 31 sets of which 13 were separated by two points.
However, Nebraska (26-7) has learned from those moments and the others during their seven losses.
"I feel like a lot of times we kind of gave up in those tight moments,” senior Nicklin Hames said. “Now we really lean on each other and we have overcome a lot of tight games. I think that's what's been the most special part about this whole run.”
Both teams have taken different journeys to reach the championship.
Wisconsin played in its third straight Final Four and has a roster with four graduate students and two other seniors. The Badgers began the year ranked No. 2 in the preseason and won their third consecutive league title. On Friday, senior Dana Rettke was named the national player of the year, adding to her award haul that includes five first-team All-America honors.
The Badgers also feature a pair of stellar freshmen. Outside hitter Julia Orzol was the Big Ten freshman of the year while Anna Smrek put up 20 kills and a .704 hitting percentage against Louisville in the five-set semifinal.
Meanwhile, Nebraska starts three freshmen and three seniors and experienced more of a roller-coaster ride. The Huskers tinkered with their lineup for most of the season looking for the right offensive fit. For most of the year, NU relied on its defense and tough serving.
Stivrins said the Huskers are a different team than when they met four weeks ago. They are playing with more confidence and have knocked out the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the tournament.
“I think that this team is on a mission,” Stivrins said. “We have such a deep belief in each other and ourselves that we can do this and we're capable of winning no matter who we're up against. I think if we carry all those things into tomorrow, it will be a great match. And hopefully, we'll come out on top.”
While the Badgers have owned recent history, Nebraska has something they don’t — national championships.
Wisconsin is making its fourth title appearance and still trying to win its first championship. The Huskers are playing in their 10th title match and have a winning record in them at 5-4.
“Look at how many white banners they have in Devaney. We want a white banner,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said referring to the Huskers’ national championship banners. “We've been close. We've been painfully close. That's something that I think is driving everybody — we want into that exclusive club that they are certainly VIPs in.”