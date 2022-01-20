Rylee Gray medically retires from Husker volleyball team

Rylee Gray is medically retiring after one season with the Husker volleyball team.

The 6-foot-4 middle blocker did not play in a match this season. She said Thursday in announcing her retirement that she will stay in Lincoln and complete her degree.

"Although this has been a hard decision, the people around me have supported me through it all," she wrote on a social media post. "... I get to be my best friends' number one supporter and fan."

Gray — the nation's No. 70 overall prospect coming out of high school — was part of Nebraska's top-ranked 2021 recruiting class. She led Elkhorn South to the state tournament all four years of her high school career and won the Class A state title in 2020.

Nebraska could potentially return two other middle blockers from last season's roster. Kayla Caffey plans to be back in 2022 but she will need an NCAA waiver to be eligible. Kalynn Meyer will be entering her junior season.

Nebraska will also add incoming freshmen Bekka Allick and Maggie Mendelson at that position.

