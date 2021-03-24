Serving notice: Huskers are being more aggressive, improving at service line

LINCOLN — When Madi Kubik steps to the service line, she has one thing on her mind.
Take a breath.
The sophomore outside hitter’s focus and increased practice repetitions have helped her become part of Nebraska's improved serving.
“Coach (John Cook) always talks about how having a serve routine is really important to be able to do that in the tough moments when it's 13-13 in the fifth or whatever the time is,” Kubik said.
The Huskers, who play at Michigan (4-5) on Thursday and Friday, have increased their aces per set from 1.05 in 2019 to 1.37 this season. That increase might seem small, but it is only one way to measure serving improvement.
Cook grades not just on aces and errors, but also whether the opponent can run its offense in system or whether the serve leads to a Husker point.
The Huskers’ best scoring rotation is with Kaylei Akana serving but is followed closely by Lexi Sun at the line. Those two lead the team in aces with 15 and 16, respectively.
Cook credits the improvement to upgrades in efficiency across the board, especially from Kubik and sophomore libero Kenzie Knuckles. Cook also said if Kubik and setter Nicklin Hames get hot from the service line, they can put together long stretches of points.
“We're trying to put sixth great servers out there and pressure teams every rotation,” Cook said. “We work hard on it, and it's a huge priority for us.”
Hames said the improved serving comes from a new approach the past few weeks as they try to thump the ball more. That change might lead to increased errors, but it also forces other teams to play out of system more. She said they are trying to treat it like a one-on-one matchup between the server and the passer, and accept that mistakes will happen when players are being aggressive.
“I would say it's like a love-hate because you want to have a great serve but at the same time you don't want to make an error,” Hames said. “I think we're trying to get to the love-love part of it where you're just going to go back there and you're going to trust it.”
Nebraska (12-2) added a new weapon from the service line last week. After not serving since the first week of the season, senior Lauren Stivrins returned to the end line against Iowa.
After a foot fault on her first serve, Stivrins recorded two aces and accounted for 13 points on her serve during the two matches. Most of those came via five-point runs in the second set Wednesday and the third set Saturday.
Hames said having Stivrins in for another rotation adds positive energy for the Huskers. During one rally, the 6-foot-4 middle blocker made a sliding one-arm save while in the back row.
Cook said if Stivrins can reduce her eight service errors from those two matches, she could become a real threat in the back row. Because of her height and angle she hits a serve, Stivrins provides a different look than the rest of the lineup.
“She’s got a great serve," Cook said. "If she can just manage it, keep it consistent and trust it, it’s a real weapon for us.”
No makeups
Cook said Tuesday that the Huskers are not going to make up any postponed matches against Northwestern or Wisconsin during the remainder of the regular season.
After the matches at Michigan, the Huskers will host No. 11 Penn State next Thursday and Friday. He said a few teams are trying to squeeze additional matches during the last week of the regular season, but travel for a midweek match makes adding it difficult for NU.
“For us, we're so far away from everybody. Iowa is the closest but we just played them. Minnesota would be the next closest but they don't have everybody back yet,” Cook said. “So for us, it's logistically really tough.”