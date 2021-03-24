Serving notice: Huskers are being more aggressive, improving at service line

“We're trying to put sixth great servers out there and pressure teams every rotation,” Cook said. “We work hard on it, and it's a huge priority for us.”

Hames said the improved serving comes from a new approach the past few weeks as they try to thump the ball more. That change might lead to increased errors, but it also forces other teams to play out of system more. She said they are trying to treat it like a one-on-one matchup between the server and the passer, and accept that mistakes will happen when players are being aggressive.

“I would say it's like a love-hate because you want to have a great serve but at the same time you don't want to make an error,” Hames said. “I think we're trying to get to the love-love part of it where you're just going to go back there and you're going to trust it.”

Nebraska (12-2) added a new weapon from the service line last week. After not serving since the first week of the season, senior Lauren Stivrins returned to the end line against Iowa.

After a foot fault on her first serve, Stivrins recorded two aces and accounted for 13 points on her serve during the two matches. Most of those came via five-point runs in the second set Wednesday and the third set Saturday.