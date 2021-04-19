Shatel: A volleyball Final Four in Omaha without Nebraska? A strange ending to a strange season

But it was still a season, a season they all came back for.

The hardest season of their lives.

The daily testing. The uncertainty each week of playing. Having their biggest match, Wisconsin, canceled because of COVID-19. Later, same thing with Penn State.

They would go three weeks without competing before the NCAA tournament. And by that time, Stivrins, their smiling, energetic rock in the middle, had a mysterious injury.

She missed the first two games of this tournament. And then suddenly, in the big arena with fans back and tall Texas on the other side, Stivrins was back.

She wasn’t completely healthy. But she had to play. No way she could miss this one.

To the end, her presence was inspiring. So was the crowd. NU won the second set to tie the match. Then jumped ahead 4-1 in the third.

But Texas pulled together. Led by the terrific Logan Eggleston, UT had too much power, height and skill. NU hung in there, but you could feel it. The Longhorns had control of the match.

In the end, the Huskers looked exhausted. Emotionally spent. It was written all over Cook’s face.