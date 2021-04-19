Shatel: A volleyball Final Four in Omaha without Nebraska? A strange ending to a strange season

Cook revealed that the Texas match was in some question, as four NU players had positive antigen tests before the match. But they were eventually cleared.
“What do you think that does when you’re sitting in a room alone for an hour?” Cook said.
“Just stuff like that. It’s mind games, and they’ve done a really good job of handling it.
“I’ve seen stuff this year that I’ve never seen before, with injuries and emotional stuff. I hope we can have a normal fall season.”
The great Nebraska coach has seen it all, and he will never forget this team or this season. But you wonder if the introspective Cook will allow himself a what-might-have-been.
Could this team have gone farther in a normal 2020 fall season, with a normal nonconference schedule and league season? We’ll never know. Nobody got that chance.
They played the hand they were dealt and played it extremely well.
And then they found out the downside to the reward of having a season, the one thing this wacky spring hybrid had in common with the others.
Heartbreaks hurt just as bad.
