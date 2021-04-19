 Skip to main content
Shatel: A volleyball Final Four in Omaha without Nebraska? A strange ending to a strange season
Shatel: A volleyball Final Four in Omaha without Nebraska? A strange ending to a strange season

Nebraska's season comes to an end in the NCAA regional finals.

One day they will look back and be glad that they had this season, thankful that they had this one last time together.

But now was not that time.

In a season when you never knew what to prepare for, the last thing you prepare for is the ending.

But it came swiftly and sharply for Nebraska’s volleyball team on Monday afternoon in downtown Omaha.

The fifth-seeded Huskers lost to No. 4 Texas, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15 and 25-21 in an NCAA regional final at the CHI Health Center.

Now a Final Four in Omaha will go on without Nebraska, for the first time. That one hurts.

But in this strangest of years, Nebraska can say it made it to Omaha — because the entire NCAA tournament was played here.

The Huskers even got to play in front of their fans — albeit 4,154 fans, most in red cheering them on. This time it wasn’t enough for a great Nebraska team.

A better Texas team got it done. And coach John Cook’s memorable team was left to assess the emotions in the quietest of locker rooms, where there was nothing to say.

But junior setter Nicklin Hames said it so well.

“Sad,” Hames said. “We’re upset. It’s Omaha, which is kind of a bummer because it would have been so much fun to play in front of all the fans for a national championship.

“Super grateful for this team. Everything we did this year was hard, with COVID, starting and stopping, never knowing what it was going to look like.

“I got to be teammates with these girls. I’m really proud of this team this year."

The memories will be bittersweet because Nebraska left with unfinished business — in a year when business was anything but usual.

The Huskers' last Final Four came in 2018, when NU lost a tough national title match to Stanford in Minneapolis. The next year, they lost to Wisconsin in the regional final.

So 2020 was the year that Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins and Co. would get it done. But then you know what happened.

The 2020 season became the 2021 winter/spring season. And then the Big Ten cut back on the potential by eliminating nonconference games.

As good as the Big Ten is, Nebraska typically likes to load up against schools like Stanford and Texas — to prepare for moments like Monday. Cook pointed out the impact that had.

But it was still a season, a season they all came back for.

The hardest season of their lives.

The daily testing. The uncertainty each week of playing. Having their biggest match, Wisconsin, canceled because of COVID-19. Later, same thing with Penn State.

They would go three weeks without competing before the NCAA tournament. And by that time, Stivrins, their smiling, energetic rock in the middle, had a mysterious injury.

She missed the first two games of this tournament. And then suddenly, in the big arena with fans back and tall Texas on the other side, Stivrins was back.

She wasn’t completely healthy. But she had to play. No way she could miss this one.

To the end, her presence was inspiring. So was the crowd. NU won the second set to tie the match. Then jumped ahead 4-1 in the third.

But Texas pulled together. Led by the terrific Logan Eggleston, UT had too much power, height and skill. NU hung in there, but you could feel it. The Longhorns had control of the match.

In the end, the Huskers looked exhausted. Emotionally spent. It was written all over Cook’s face.

“It’s been a weird season,” Cook said. “There wasn’t much emotion (after). I told them I’m proud of how they handled it. They handled it a lot better than I have.”

Cook revealed that the Texas match was in some question, as four NU players had positive antigen tests before the match. But they were eventually cleared.

“What do you think that does when you’re sitting in a room alone for an hour?” Cook said.

“Just stuff like that. It’s mind games, and they’ve done a really good job of handling it.

“I’ve seen stuff this year that I’ve never seen before, with injuries and emotional stuff. I hope we can have a normal fall season.”

The great Nebraska coach has seen it all, and he will never forget this team or this season. But you wonder if the introspective Cook will allow himself a what-might-have-been.

Could this team have gone farther in a normal 2020 fall season, with a normal nonconference schedule and league season? We’ll never know. Nobody got that chance.

They played the hand they were dealt and played it extremely well.

And then they found out the downside to the reward of having a season, the one thing this wacky spring hybrid had in common with the others.

Heartbreaks hurt just as bad.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

