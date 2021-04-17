Shatel: Even though home court advantage isn't normal, Huskers still comfortable in Omaha

There have been three volleyball Final Fours in Omaha. Nebraska has played in all three, winning the title in 2006 and 2015 and losing to Penn State in an epic five-set semifinal in 2008.

John Cook’s veteran bunch seemingly had its Omaha run taken away last year by the pandemic. But thanks to the NCAA, Omaha — and NU — are back in April.

“This is the golden age of Nebraska volleyball,” Baylor said. “Every year you have a team with a chance to go all the way. It’s pretty special stuff.”

But like everything else this year, the Omaha factor is different.

The CHI Health Center has been like an old friend to NU volleyball. With nearly 17,000 Husker fans getting loud and proud, it’s a home away from home.

This year, a lot of those best friends can’t be there.

The Huskers will play Baylor on Sunday, in a regional semifinal, in front of just family members. If they advance to the regional final on Monday, they’ll move to the big arena to face the winner of Penn State-Texas.

That will happen in front of about 4,000 fans, presumably most of them wearing scarlet.