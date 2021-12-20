Shatel: John Cook talks his future coaching plans, buying a horse and more

First downs and second guesses:
I have to start with this: He recently bought a horse.
He wants to keep coaching beyond the end of his contract in 2024. He interviewed for the athletic director’s job and is glad he didn’t get it.
And does John Cook think he can win another national championship? Stick around for the answer.
Here are some highlights from my 15-minute conversation with the Nebraska volleyball coach on Monday:
» What is Cook’s future at NU? There were several good reasons to ask.
First, the pandemic has changed many people and forced some to re-evaluate their jobs and lives. Coaches included.
Cook just finished an emotional two seasons crammed into one calendar year — including a satisfying ride with one of his favorite teams that just concluded on Saturday night.
Tyler Hildebrand, the NU associate coach thought to be Cook’s successor, left to take over the Long Beach State program.
Meanwhile, it was reported that Louisville coach Dani Busboom has a clause in her new contract that allows the former Husker to return to Nebraska with no buyout.
Add it all up and I thought it was a good time to ask the 65-year-old Cook how he's feeling about the future.
He’s feeling good.
“That was one of the most rewarding teams I’ve had coaching at Nebraska,” Cook said. “They talk about the journey. To make that journey, we haven’t had many years where we had it like this.
“For some reason — I can’t explain why — this team captured Nebraska fans. I’ve never seen so many emails. They’re in love with this team.”
And Cook loves his job more than ever.
“I feel like I’m coaching as well as I ever have,” Cook said. “The level of competition in the Big Ten really ignited a fire. So many great teams, this is such a great challenge. That has really energized me.
“The fact that (Omaha) is hosting (the Final Four) in 2022 is another compelling thing.
“We’ve pulled in two top recruiting classes. So I don’t know what the universe is telling me, but I’m having a heck of a time right now.
“I love the group of kids we have right now. I’m in the gym every day and they’re fun, they work hard, they grind. They want to be great.
“When you’re around those types of players, that type of team, that’s why you coach.”
Cook’s contract runs through 2024 and he wants to sit down with Alberts about going more.
“Six months ago I was interviewing for the A.D. job, which thank God I didn’t get,” Cook said.
“I’m so glad that Trev is our A.D. I’m so impressed with him. He’s going to get this place going.”
Cook said he was not offered the job but said discussions with NU brass went deep.
“There were some serious talks, let’s put it that way,” Cook said. “I talked to everybody. That’s not something I was laying in bed thinking about. A lot of people were encouraging me.
“I was honored. But the A.D. job is much different than when Coach (Tom) Osborne did it. There’s so much more going on now, with NIL and how athletic departments are funded, and Trev is all over it.”
Nebraska returns a loaded team next year but now Cook waits to see just how loaded. Seniors Kayla Caffey and Nicklin Hames ¯ who both played so big in the national title game — are both weighing an option to return for a “super senior” year.
“We’re talking about it,” Cook said. “Both of them want to continue their schooling, which to me is a huge deal.
“Kayla wants to be an elementary school principal and Nicklin wants to coach. Those are two great reasons to stay in school and if volleyball is part of that, even better.”
Having the opportunity to win the national title — and do it in Omaha — would be another reason.
Does the coach think he has another national title in him?
“Is a frog’s butt watertight?” Cook asked.
I’ll take that as a “yes.”
The coach laughed and said, “At least my players will know what that means.”
» Some people who become fans of the TV show “Yellowstone” buy a cowboy hat or jacket.
Cook bought a horse.
He said Lindsey Petersen, NU volleyball’s director of operations, raises horses and had a quarter horse that was too big for her kids. She wanted to sell it.
The big kid who is the head coach jumped at the chance. Cook has ridden it a few times on trails outside of Lincoln, while Petersen keeps it on her farm.
“From my house I can go any direction on a horse,” Cook said. “It’s amazing. It’s horse heaven to ride the trails, they are just perfect.
“Some coaches collect cars. I have a horse.”
» It’s official: the home of the College World Series is Charles Schwab Field.
Anyone have a nickname yet?
I’m not sure if Schwab, founder of the Charles Schwab financial services company, ever played baseball. But his bio says he is an avid golfer and a graduate of Stanford.
So maybe he’s been to a CWS?
» Sorry to see that Thursday is Mike’l Severe’s last day at KOZN 1620.
Severe has worked at KETV, KOZN and led the “Bottom Line” show at The World-Herald. He’s smart, does his homework and is a popular host of "Big Red Wrap-Up." He's known for bringing his passion for food — especially New Orleans cuisine — to his radio show.
Food should be part of every sports show.
Good luck to Severe, who will be staying in Omaha. Hope to still see him at the games — and restaurants.
» One more and I’m outta here: It’s that time of year to pick the top sports stories of 2021 and predict what we’ll be following in 2022. Send me your thoughts to tom.shatel@owh.com.
