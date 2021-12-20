Shatel: John Cook talks his future coaching plans, buying a horse and more

“We’ve pulled in two top recruiting classes. So I don’t know what the universe is telling me, but I’m having a heck of a time right now.

“I love the group of kids we have right now. I’m in the gym every day and they’re fun, they work hard, they grind. They want to be great.

“When you’re around those types of players, that type of team, that’s why you coach.”

Cook’s contract runs through 2024 and he wants to sit down with Alberts about going more.

“Six months ago I was interviewing for the A.D. job, which thank God I didn’t get,” Cook said.

“I’m so glad that Trev is our A.D. I’m so impressed with him. He’s going to get this place going.”

Cook said he was not offered the job but said discussions with NU brass went deep.

“There were some serious talks, let’s put it that way,” Cook said. “I talked to everybody. That’s not something I was laying in bed thinking about. A lot of people were encouraging me.