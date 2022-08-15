Shatel: Let the Nebraska vs Wisconsin ultimate volleyball fan showdown begin

First downs and second guesses:

The College Volleyball preseason poll is out. Let the games begin.

Defending national champ Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield has fired off the first salvo. Sheffield wants to be No. 1.

And he’s aiming at Creighton, Nebraska and Omaha.

Wisconsin, ranked No. 3 in the pre-season, hosts No. 15 Florida on Sept. 16. Sheffield has moved the game to the Kohl Center (17,230) for one specific purpose.

He wants to break the NCAA regular-season attendance record (14,022) set by CU and NU at the CHI Health Center in 2018.

“We’re trying to drive the sport forward,” Sheffield said recently. “I think we’re all looking forward to (Florida match) and, man, we really want to break that record.

“If you’re going to do something, you want to do it the right way. I’m sure Badger fans will respond and I wouldn’t be surprised if the building is full that night.”

Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal-Booth said Monday she and Sheffield have had conversations about making it a public challenge between the two states.

Meanwhile, Booth and NU coach John Cook have spoken about pushing to sell out the match between the No. 1-ranked Huskers and No. 18 Jays on Sept. 7 at the CHI Health Center.

The games have already begun.

“We’re going after our fan base and the Nebraska fan base,” Booth said. We’re trying to get some groups, some high school teams in, group rates.

“We’d love to have some things go on between the state of Nebraska and the state of Wisconsin. We currently have the record. I hope it gets broken and I hope Nebraska is the state that retains it. It’s good for volleyball.”

Speaking after his team’s practice on Monday, Cook brought up Sheffield’s desire to own the record. And Cook was fired up.

“We need to sell out our (Sept. 7) match because

Wisconsin is going after the record,” Cook said. “We want that record to stay here.”

Cook wants it so bad he said he would be willing to move next year’s Creighton match to Pinnacle Bank Arena in downtown Lincoln. Previously, he’s been against moving a home match there.

This year’s NU-CU match was supposed to take place in Lincoln but Cook requested the move to Omaha because the 2022 NCAA Volleyball finals are at CHI Health Center in December.

He said the next two Jays-Huskers matches will be in Lincoln. At least one of those could be played in downtown Lincoln.

This could get serious. And fun.

No surprise here: Cook’s western kick is resonating with Nebraskans.

But the surprises keep showing up in Cook’s mail. Like the authentic “Crusty’s Feed Store” hat from fans in Arthur, Neb.

Cook posted a photo of the hat on Twitter, along with a note from Jason and Kari Christensen, who wrote, “We are in the heart of cowboy country and love that you are supporting our Heritage!”

Now, apparently, Cook has a pair of chaps to go with the horse he rides. The chaps, he said, are a beautiful leather with a Husker and Adidas logo on them.

“They are like artwork,” Cook said. “I don’t know if I should wear them or frame them.

“They came from an older couple from Burwell. I haven’t worn them yet. I had them hanging in my office for a while because it’s like artwork.”

He said there was another reason he left them hanging in the Husker volleyball office.

“Remember as a kid that first baseball glove, the leather smell?” Cook said. “The whole office smelled like leather. It was awesome.”

What’s up with the new Big Ten TV deal?

We’ve been teased by its arrival since last spring. Then last week we were told ESPN was no longer part of it.

Where is it? Hmmm.

Are they waiting on Notre Dame? I thought Notre Dame was waiting to see how rich the Big Ten was going to get?

How about this scenario:

Notre Dame doesn’t join the Big Ten. But ND joins the Big Ten TV package, as NBC continues to do Notre Dame home games and also some ND vs. Big Ten games each year.

That way, Notre Dame still impacts the price of the deal.

What do you think?

Cam Jurgens has already made a splash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With five-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce sidelined after elbow surgery, Jurgens got rave reviews from his first start at center in the Eagles’ first exhibition game against the Jets.

The second-round pick from NU played 36 snaps and wowed the cynical Philly media and fans by pancaking defensive tackles and leading running plays.

“Cam’s come in and done a really good job,” Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “He has so much ability. I’m excited for Cam.”

Kelce is expected to be back for the Eagles’ season opener on Sept. 11. But Cam’s time is coming.

Clearly, he was ready for the NFL.

One more and I’m outta here

When I was in seventh grade, I got Len Dawson’s autograph at Kansas City Chiefs training camp in Liberty, Mo.

But it was another Dawson signature years later I still cherish.

Dawson was a Hall of Fame quarterback. Super Bowl (IV) MVP. But he became a very good broadcaster, as sports director for KMBC in KC, on HBO’s NFL show and long-time Chiefs radio analyst (who was brutally honest).

This story happened in 1986. The media in Kansas City had an annual golf tournament at one of the public courses. One summer, I was paired up in a foursome with Dawson.

I was a total hack, complete with an old set of hand-me-down clubs. This became painfully obvious soon.

On my first tee shot, the wobbly driver's head flew off upon impact and went farther than the ball.

I turned around sheepishly and saw a former NFL quarterback laying on the ground, laughing hysterically.

Thank goodness for the putter. Several holes later, I made a long putt. I had the flag prize. Dawson insisted on writing my name on the flag.

After my name, he added, “NO (BLEEP)!”

Now we were all laughing. What a memory. I wish I had kept that flag.