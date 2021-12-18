Shatel: Nebraska volleyball — No. 2 in the NCAA tournament, No. 1 in our hearts

Is it really over?

Please say there’s another set. Please say there’s another match tomorrow night.

Please say the grandest display of volleyball you might ever see isn’t quite over yet.

Please say the most talented and grittiest Nebraska team you might ever see gets another day, another shot at the time.

But it is over. Wisconsin won the NCAA title on Saturday night in a match that will live forever in the minds of those who saw it.

Nebraska: No. 2 in the Big Ten, No. 2 in the NCAA tournament, No. 1 in your hearts.

The Badgers were too good. But barely. This was as even a championship bout as you could have hoped to see or maybe ever see again.

Finally, after five sets and nearly three hours and 20 minutes, it was over.

And two celebrations. And one more challenge. Oh my.

Wisconsin had celebrated what it thought was the end of the match. The players hugged. But wait. Nebraska coach John Cook called for a challenge. Was Madi Kubik’s kill touched before it was out of bounds?