Shatel: Nebraska volleyball — No. 2 in the NCAA tournament, No. 1 in our hearts

Is it really over?
Please say there’s another set. Please say there’s another match tomorrow night.
Please say the grandest display of volleyball you might ever see isn’t quite over yet.
Please say the most talented and grittiest Nebraska team you might ever see gets another day, another shot at the time.
But it is over. Wisconsin won the NCAA title on Saturday night in a match that will live forever in the minds of those who saw it.
Nebraska: No. 2 in the Big Ten, No. 2 in the NCAA tournament, No. 1 in your hearts.
The Badgers were too good. But barely. This was as even a championship bout as you could have hoped to see or maybe ever see again.
Finally, after five sets and nearly three hours and 20 minutes, it was over.
And two celebrations. And one more challenge. Oh my.
Wisconsin had celebrated what it thought was the end of the match. The players hugged. But wait. Nebraska coach John Cook called for a challenge. Was Madi Kubik’s kill touched before it was out of bounds?
Yes, the officials said. Point, Nebraska. What incredible drama. The match went on.
On the next point, Wisconsin celebrated again. This time for good.
And the sport of women’s college volleyball won.
It was a night with the largest attendance for an NCAA volleyball match. We’ll have to watch for the ratings, but it would be no surprise to see this was the highest-rated volleyball game ever watched.
It delivered. Over and over and over, shot after shot, serve after serve, block after block.
It’s hard to know the impact of this match, but it raised the level of the sport to a higher plane.
And Nebraska coaches, players and fans should be proud to have been part of that.
We got their best shot on the most important stage of the season, of their young careers. That’s all you can ask for.
They took the first set and came so close to getting a 2-0 lead. They had a few service errors, a couple other mistakes. But in this match they were all magnified.
Wisconsin, a team full of veteran players who returned for an extra year for this very purpose, seized on any opening.
Soon, the Badgers began blocking and took control of the third. Nebraska fought back in the fourth.
Back and forth they went, two heavyweights, throwing haymaker after haymaker. Kayla Caffey sent over rocket after rocket.
You could sense the two teams pushing each other to higher levels. This was championship volleyball. This was the good stuff.
Wisconsin won again, the third time over NU this year. But you can bet the Badgers will be saying “No Mas” to any more matches.
Congratulations to the Badgers on their first “white banner,” the NCAA champions banner.
Nebraska will hang a banner, too. It will go with the other “NCAA runner-up” banners.
But man, this team deserves a special banner in the Devaney Center.
It was a special team. A special season. For many of the players, it was a grueling year after having finished the previous season last April.
Nebraska volleyball is a state treasure. We’ll never, ever forget them or what they did on Saturday night.
After we catch our breaths.
