Shatel: Should Nebraska have a permanent tribute to former Husker Jordan Larson?
Shatel: Should Nebraska have a permanent tribute to former Husker Jordan Larson?

Olympics

Jordan Larson hits the ball during the women's volleyball semifinal match between Serbia and the United States at the 2021 Summer Olympics.

 FRANK AUGSTEIN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska volleyball leads the nation with 47 AVCA All-Americans all time.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says there are plans to honor Jordan Larson at a Husker match the weekend of Oct. 1, when Larson is back to be inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.

You know me, Mr. Busy Body. I asked Cook what he thought about creating a permanent honor or tribute in the Devaney Center for Larson.

“That’s a great question,” Cook said. “I hadn’t thought about that but you just planted a great seed.”

Larson

You know me, Mr. Busy Body, writes Tom Shatel. I asked coach John Cook what he thought about creating a permanent honor or tribute in the Devaney Center for Larson. “That’s a great question,” Cook said. “I hadn’t thought about that but you just planted a great seed.”

As Cook said, Larson’s retired jersey is on a wall in the arena. But wouldn’t something bigger be appropriate for someone called the greatest player in the history of USA Volleyball?

“Karch Kiraly (USA coach) has been with USA Volleyball since the 80’s, won four gold medals, one as a coach,” Cook said. “He says she’s the greatest ever in the history of USA Volleyball. And I would agree with that.”

Seems like a good time to do something big for Larson. I could see the wheels spinning inside Cook’s head. I’m here to help.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

