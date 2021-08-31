Shatel: Should Nebraska have a permanent tribute to former Husker Jordan Larson?

Jordan Larson hits the ball during the women's volleyball semifinal match between Serbia and the United States at the 2021 Summer Olympics.
FRANK AUGSTEIN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nebraska volleyball leads the nation with 47 AVCA All-Americans all time.
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says there are plans to honor Jordan Larson at a Husker match the weekend of Oct. 1, when Larson is back to be inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame.
Member benefits
• Texts from top columnists
• The most breaking news
• Husker History photo galleries
• Cutting-edge commentary
You know me, Mr. Busy Body. I asked Cook what he thought about creating a permanent honor or tribute in the Devaney Center for Larson.
“That’s a great question,” Cook said. “I hadn’t thought about that but you just planted a great seed.”
You know me, Mr. Busy Body, writes Tom Shatel. I asked coach John Cook what he thought about creating a permanent honor or tribute in the Devaney Center for Larson. “That’s a great question,” Cook said. “I hadn’t thought about that but you just planted a great seed.”
ADAM WARNER, THE WORLD-HERALD
As Cook said, Larson’s retired jersey is on a wall in the arena. But wouldn’t something bigger be appropriate for someone called the greatest player in the history of USA Volleyball?
“Karch Kiraly (USA coach) has been with USA Volleyball since the 80’s, won four gold medals, one as a coach,” Cook said. “He says she’s the greatest ever in the history of USA Volleyball. And I would agree with that.”
Seems like a good time to do something big for Larson. I could see the wheels spinning inside Cook’s head. I’m here to help.
The 2021 Huskers volleyball schedule
Colgate Raiders
When: Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m. (BTN+)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 2-0
Kansas State Wildcats
When: Aug. 28, 4 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 81-4
UNO Mavericks
When: Sept. 3, 11 a.m. (BTN+)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 16-1
Georgia Bulldogs
When: Sept. 3, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 5-0
Arizona State Sun Devils
When: Sept. 4, 6 p.m. (BTN+)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 3-1-1
Creighton Bluejays
When: Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
Where: Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
NU's record against: 19-0
Utah Utes
When: Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. (BTN+)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 4-0-1
Stanford Cardinal
When: Sept. 14, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Where: Palo Alto, Calif.
NU's record against: 6-10
Louisville Cardinals
When: Sept. 18, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 5-0
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Sept. 22, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Evanston, Ill.
NU's record against: 15-1
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Sept. 25, TBA
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 33-0
Michigan Wolverines
When: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 19-3
Michigan State Spartans
When: Oct. 3 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 22-2-2
Penn State Nittany Lions
When: Oct. 8, 6 p.m. (BTN)
Where: University Park, Penn.
NU's record against: 23-11
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 10, TBA
Where: Piscataway, N.J.
NU's record against: 10-1
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 13, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 19-1
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 16, TBA (Nebraska Public Media)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 29-8-1
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
Where: Coralville, Iowa
NU's record against: 33-0
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 23, TBA (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 19-8
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Oct. 27, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 19-8-1
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Minneapolis, Minn.
NU's record against: 35-10
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Nov. 4, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Champaign, Ill.
NU's record against: 29-8-1
Ohio State Buckeyes
When: Nov. 6, TBA (BTN or BTN+)
Where: Columbus, Ohio
NU's record against: 17-8
Maryland Terrapins
When: Nov. 12, 7 p.m. (Nebraska Public Media)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 15-0
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Nov. 14, 1 p.m. (BTN+)
Where: Bloomington, Ind.
NU's record against: 19-1
Penn State Nittany Lions
When: Nov. 19, 8 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 23-11
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Nov. 20, TBA (Nebraska Public Media)
Where: Lincoln, Neb., Devaney Center
NU's record against: 10-1
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m. (BTN)
Where: Madison, Wis.
NU's record against: 19-8-1
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Nov. 27, TBA
Where: West Lafayette, Ind.
NU's record against: 19-8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!