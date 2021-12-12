Shatel: This may be the best Husker volleyball team, and not just because of talent

Thank you, ladies.

Thank you for the reminder of what Nebraska can do for those of us who always seem to talk about what Nebraska can’t accomplish.

Thank you for bringing a state together, attached in front of the TV, in the living rooms and bars or wherever Nebraskans gathered late on a Saturday night to cheer and prod their team, point by point, scream by scream, prayer by prayer.

Thank you for a night we won’t soon forget.

Thank you for making Nebraska a volleyball school, a flag the fans are only too proud to fly after your performance deep in the heart of Texas.

Thanks for the reminder that development and perseverance pay off, for the display of class and grit in the face of adverse conditions, for showing the joy of being on a team you really care about.

That culture matters, and we saw that culture drip down the face of Lexi Sun in the form of happy tears.

The name, image and likeness of the night.

Thanks for showing Nebraska that for all the bumbling and stumbling going on, the Husker brand can win an elite game at an absolute elite level.