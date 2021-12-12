Shatel: This may be the best Husker volleyball team, and not just because of talent

Thank you, ladies.
Thank you for the reminder of what Nebraska can do for those of us who always seem to talk about what Nebraska can’t accomplish.
Thank you for bringing a state together, attached in front of the TV, in the living rooms and bars or wherever Nebraskans gathered late on a Saturday night to cheer and prod their team, point by point, scream by scream, prayer by prayer.
Thank you for a night we won’t soon forget.
Thank you for making Nebraska a volleyball school, a flag the fans are only too proud to fly after your performance deep in the heart of Texas.
Thanks for the reminder that development and perseverance pay off, for the display of class and grit in the face of adverse conditions, for showing the joy of being on a team you really care about.
That culture matters, and we saw that culture drip down the face of Lexi Sun in the form of happy tears.
The name, image and likeness of the night.
Thanks for showing Nebraska that for all the bumbling and stumbling going on, the Husker brand can win an elite game at an absolute elite level.
And do it all while taking down an old rival in the rival’s house. Talk about a full night.
Have you caught your breath yet?
Nebraska went to sleep late Saturday night buzzing about the four-set victory in the NCAA volleyball regional final at Texas.
And we’ll be talking about it all week, until Thursday’s match against Pittsburgh in the Final Four at Columbus, Ohio.
We should never be surprised by what John Cook and this legendary program do. This is Cook’s 10th Final Four, the fifth in seven years.
And yet this collection of players had swung and missed in each of the last two Elite Eights.
They lost to Wisconsin and Texas, an old nemesis and a new one.
This season, the Huskers lost three straight matches early, faced numerous lineup and growth struggles with freshman regulars, still finished second in the rugged Big Ten but were seeded 10th in the NCAAs.
They were the underdogs.
Maybe that’s why what happened Saturday night felt so monumental, a moment we’re going to remember for a long time. Maybe that’s because this is a team we won’t soon forget.
Is this the most talented Nebraska volleyball team ever?
There have always been teams with multiple greats. From Allison Weston, Christy Johnson and Lisa Reitsma to Sarah Pavan, Christina Houghtelling and Jordan Larson to Katie and Amber Rolfzen, Kelly Hunter and Justine-Wong Orantes.
To name a few.
This 2021 team already boasted All-American Lauren Stivrins, second-team Nicklin Hames, third-team Sun and Madi Kubik. All four are all-time Huskers. But now throw in the incredible kids: freshmen Lexi Rodriguez, Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause.
Their stamp is all over this season and what transpired Saturday night. The trio took giant steps toward being future legends.
And this team had all of them. Has any other Nebraska team been blessed with so many riches?
Time will have its say, as will the volleyball experts around us.
I know this: It’s going to be hard to find a former Nebraska team that is more liked or resonates more with the fans. If this isn’t your favorite Nebraska team, it’s gotta be on the short list.
Winning is a good reason, of course, but it’s more than that.
It’s the vibe. It’s the sheer joy with which these ladies play each and every match, win or lose, good night or bad.
You notice it every time you watch a match. Stivrins, Hames, Kubik, Kayla Caffey, etc. They never stop smiling. They look like they’re having the time of their life.
They act like they would rather be together than anywhere else.
That’s why Sun came back for a super-senior year — one in which she was replaced in the starting lineup. That's why Stivrins also returned after back surgery last spring.
With all the expectations on this program, the early losses and the lineup tinkering along the way, that bond, that joy, kept them going.
It was with them as they ran into Texas’ bandbox gym to a shower of boos from the home crowd.
It was there as Rodriguez and Hames made impossible digs on Texas’ blasts, one more amazing than the last, and Hames made meticulously placed sets under the hot lights.
It was there when Texas started blocking Kubik, and the Longhorns won the third set and threatened to make another comeback.
It helped them hold off that rally, with Battenhorst, the tall Texan, feeding off the strength and making plays.
And when Krause's final blast caromed off the floor and into the crowd, the family vibe was seen hugging in the floor celebration.
If that wasn’t enough food for the soul, there was more.
The cameras showed Sun in the middle of the scene, tears on her face and looking Kubik in the eyes and saying, “I’m proud of you.”
Yes, the same Sun who came back for another shot at a title. And yes, a shot at NIL money.
She signed with Borsheims in one of the top NIL deals for a women’s college athlete — and one of the top NIL deals for a Nebraska athlete.
A lot of folks wondered how the NIL money would affect team chemistry. Then Sun spent the majority of the season on the bench as the freshmen got more playing time.
It could have been awkward. But it wasn’t. And the credit goes to Sun and the culture Cook has built in this program, the kind of players and people he recruits.
The moment cemented Sun’s legacy at Nebraska. What a terrific teaching moment for young athletes obsessed with playing time.
Thanks for that, ladies. Thanks for the memories along the way, the keepsakes from Saturday night.
And all the memories still to come.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH