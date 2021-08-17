Shatel: With Borsheims partnership, Lexi Sun pushes boundaries of NIL possibilities

First downs and second guesses:
Does Borsheims make national championship rings?
The Omaha jewelry store — a worldwide brand — offered a new twist to NIL on Tuesday when it announced a partnership with Nebraska senior volleyball player Lexi Sun.
Talk about a power couple.
We are thrilled to announce our partnership with University of Nebraska Volleyball star @lexiisun & introduce ‘The Lexi Sun Edit’: a stunning selection of simple, chic jewelry to incorporate into your everyday style. Learn more: https://t.co/jPdOWxDVaZ#LexiAndBorsheims pic.twitter.com/tF9lolRwBC— Borsheims (@Borsheims) August 17, 2021
A jewelry icon and a college athlete? It has to rank as one of the most unique athlete-company partnerships in the country.
NIL is just beginning, but this one pushes the boundaries of what is possible.
Imagine affluent visitors to Omaha — or the Berkshire crowd — walking into Borsheims and seeing the “Lexi Sun Edit” and saying, “Who is Lexi Sun?”
Oh, she’s the outside hitter for Nebraska.
Or Husker fans flocking to the store to buy a necklace hand-picked by the volleyball star. If they time it right, Sun might be making an appearance.
How did it happen? Andy Brabec, director of marketing and ecommerce for Borsheims, filled me in.
Brabec said Borsheims decided over a year ago that it wanted to be part of NIL. Connecting with a college athlete would open them to a new audience.
The company began researching NIL in June and then looked for the right candidates. As a Nebraska company, Brabec said, they already knew of Sun and had her high on the list.
Pretty soon the list was one.
“She really embodies what we want,” Brabec said. “Her grace and her integrity. She’s also humble, thoughtful and authentic. And well-known for her craft. She’s one of the top players in the game.
“We were very fortunate that she loved fashion and jewelry.”
What I found interesting about the relationship is that Borsheims worked directly with Sun on a contract. There was no agent.
Sun doesn’t have many obligations to Borsheims. There might be a few appearances. Her contract is through the end of 2021. Her revenues are not tied to the sales of her jewelry line.
I jokingly asked if Sun could wear a Borsheims diamond logo on her uniform.
“No, no,” Brabec said. “No patch on the uniform. That gets into university rules. It’s not part of NIL … yet.”
» I like the idea of the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 banding together. I’m not sure what it means. I’m not sure they know what it means.
If it’s for scheduling purposes, that’s not a bad idea. But I’d hate to see the Big Ten limited to just those leagues.
I’m still campaigning for Nebraska to play LSU home and home, and Missouri on campuses or at Arrowhead Stadium.
If the proposed alliance is to outnumber the SEC — in case the power leagues take over rule-making duties from the NCAA — then I get it. But the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC don’t always agree on everything.
Perhaps it’s to make sure Greg Sankey doesn’t raid any more leagues. Good luck with that.
For now, it signals the idea that there will be a Power Four going forward.
» There’s only one alternative Nebraska uniform that works for the Oklahoma game — the 1971 Husker uniform.
» Bama coach Nick Saban on alternative uniforms: “We have two (uniforms). Red jerseys at home. White jerseys away. Our main concern around here is who is wearing them.”
» Last Saturday night was the most excitement Memorial Stadium has seen in at least a decade. And the 90,000 who made up the largest audience for a Garth Brooks concert stayed until the end.
The last time Oklahoma State played in Memorial Stadium, half the crowd left at halftime of the 45-14 loss to the Cowboys in 2007.
Not sure Brooks, the Oklahoma State grad, ever caught a pass from Mike Gundy. But he did throw a mean javelin.
» There will be beer sold at Haymarket Park and Pinnacle Bank Arena before the suds ever fly for a Nebraska home football game. That’s one tradition that will take time. And money. Your money.
» Monday was the end of an era in more ways than one at Creighton. Kevin Sarver turned in his resignation to long-time boss and friend, Bruce Rasmussen.
Sarver was the first person I met at Creighton when I arrived here in 1991. He was the sports information director then. But he quickly became an MVP for the CU athletic department.
“Sarv” did it all at Creighton. He was so good that he ran the four NCAA basketball events we’ve had since 2008. Coaches like Bill Self, Lon Kruger and Bo Ryan call Omaha among the best NCAA sites in the country.
Sarver is certainly qualified to replace Rasmussen. I don’t know that his leaving says anything about the future at CU. It might just mean he wants to leave with his friend.
Farewell, Sarv. You’ll be greatly missed.
