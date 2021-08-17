Shatel: With Borsheims partnership, Lexi Sun pushes boundaries of NIL possibilities

» There will be beer sold at Haymarket Park and Pinnacle Bank Arena before the suds ever fly for a Nebraska home football game. That’s one tradition that will take time. And money. Your money.

» Monday was the end of an era in more ways than one at Creighton. Kevin Sarver turned in his resignation to long-time boss and friend, Bruce Rasmussen.

Sarver was the first person I met at Creighton when I arrived here in 1991. He was the sports information director then. But he quickly became an MVP for the CU athletic department.

“Sarv” did it all at Creighton. He was so good that he ran the four NCAA basketball events we’ve had since 2008. Coaches like Bill Self, Lon Kruger and Bo Ryan call Omaha among the best NCAA sites in the country.

Sarver is certainly qualified to replace Rasmussen. I don’t know that his leaving says anything about the future at CU. It might just mean he wants to leave with his friend.

Farewell, Sarv. You’ll be greatly missed.