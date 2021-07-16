'She's got a million dollar arm': Caroline Jurevicius commits to Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — Tom Ray first met Caroline Jurevicius when she was 13 years old when she was a novice volleyball player looking for some advice on how to become a better setter.
However, shortly into their first training session, Ray suggested they try hitting a few balls at the pin as a mental break. Ray asked if she was open to focusing on hitting for a while and she liked the options. With that conversation, her setting career was over.
Jurevicius blossomed as an outside hitter and is the No. 6 rated recruit in the 2023 class. On Friday, she announced her commitment to Nebraska on social media.
“Just off the very first swing I’m like, ‘OK, this kid is pretty special,’” said Ray, who is now her high school coach at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin. “She’s got a million-dollar arm. Probably the best I’ve seen in 20 years of coaching.”
She is the third 2023 commitment in the past two days. She joins setter Bergen Reilly from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and middle blocker Andi Jackson from Brighton, Colorado, who both revealed their verbal pledges on Thursday. All three will be in Anaheim, California, next week as part of the U.S. junior national team training program trying to make the 12-person roster for the U18 World Championships.
so so excited❤️🤍🌽 pic.twitter.com/ZCB6zVixEt— caroline jurevicius (@CJurevicius) July 16, 2021
The 6-foot-2 rising junior helped lead Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin to the Ohio DII state championship match and had 19 kills in the runner-up finish in 2020.
Since those early lessons, Ray said Jurevicius has continued to develop at a fast rate.
“She’s a really fast learner just because she’s actually pretty fearless. If you give her something to focus on or something to try she’s going to do it,” Ray said. “I don’t think you know she’s even close to the ceiling of what she’s capable of as far as volleyball. She’s starting to figure out how the game is supposed to be played.”
Part of Jurevicius’ success comes from her impressive bloodlines. Her father, Joe, played wide receiver at Penn State and in the NFL for 11 seasons. He also won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. Her mother, Meagan Dewey Jurevicius, ran track at Princeton.
Ray credited her father for the athletic genes, while her mother for her strong mental approach to sports.
“She’s extremely explosive, a very high flyer and she has 10-foot-7 reach and is very fast twitch,” he said. “The way she plays the game is just really aggressive and very quick.”
Even though she was just a sophomore last season, Jurevicius emerged as a leader on the team. Ray said he’s impressed with how Jurevicius handled the recruiting process and is eager to see how she performs at Nebraska.
“She’s the kid that you want your daughter to be like or you want your daughters to look up to,” Ray said. “I think that has really gotten her to be where she’s at because you know people want to go out of their way to help you in return.”