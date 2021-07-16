'She's got a million dollar arm': Caroline Jurevicius commits to Nebraska volleyball

Since those early lessons, Ray said Jurevicius has continued to develop at a fast rate.

“She’s a really fast learner just because she’s actually pretty fearless. If you give her something to focus on or something to try she’s going to do it,” Ray said. “I don’t think you know she’s even close to the ceiling of what she’s capable of as far as volleyball. She’s starting to figure out how the game is supposed to be played.”

Part of Jurevicius’ success comes from her impressive bloodlines. Her father, Joe, played wide receiver at Penn State and in the NFL for 11 seasons. He also won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. Her mother, Meagan Dewey Jurevicius, ran track at Princeton.

Ray credited her father for the athletic genes, while her mother for her strong mental approach to sports.

“She’s extremely explosive, a very high flyer and she has 10-foot-7 reach and is very fast twitch,” he said. “The way she plays the game is just really aggressive and very quick.”

Even though she was just a sophomore last season, Jurevicius emerged as a leader on the team. Ray said he’s impressed with how Jurevicius handled the recruiting process and is eager to see how she performs at Nebraska.