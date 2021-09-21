Start of Big Ten play is like a 'new season' for Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN — In a normal year, the Big Ten Conference schedule is a gauntlet: testing teams’ depth and reliance.
Because of the eligibility waiver issued by the NCAA allowed all the best players to return again, this season it will be an all-out slobber knocker mixed with a marathon.
“It's going to obviously be very challenging. It's going to be a great test for us,” Nebraska junior Madi Kubik said. “It's going to push us to play well night in, night out and make us play at a really high level if we want to stay ranked high and compete in the Big Ten.”
The Huskers will open the 20-match Big Ten schedule at Northwestern Wednesday at 7 p.m.
After six Big Ten teams advanced to the regional semifinals last season, the league returns 17 super seniors — of which 11 received All-Big Ten recognition after the truncated spring season. In fact, only two of the conference’s 32 players that received postseason honors are not back in the league (Regan Pittman of Minnesota and Wisconsin’s Molly Haggerty).
NU coach John Cook said he is surprised that more players didn’t leave to pursue professional careers — Haggerty is playing in Italy and Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet is in the Czech Republic. However, Kubik said she can understand why so many seniors returned after an unorthodox season with chaotic schedules and empty arenas.
“People weren't ready to leave on that note,” she said. “They weren’t going to end their college career on a weird year.”
Add to the mix, that the conference added five of the top 20 recruiting classes and the path to the championship is even more daunting.
So far this season, the Big Ten mostly navigated the non-conference season well. Twelve of the 14 teams enter league play with a .500 record or better. The two exceptions are Northwestern and Iowa, the Huskers’ opponents this week.
Wisconsin leads the pack and has been ranked No. 2 all season. The Badgers were the unanimous preseason pick to win their third straight league title and have dropped just two sets this season. However, the Badgers lost Danielle Hart, a three-year starter at middle blocker, to a season-ending injury last weekend.
Ohio State built off the impressive showing last year by first-year coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg. The third-ranked Buckeyes have lost just four sets so far and beat No. 6 Washington.
Behind those two is a pack of four teams that will also be in the hunt: Purdue, Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska.
Purdue’s only setback came against No. 5 Louisville after the Boilermakers achieved the program’s highest-ever ranking of No. 6, and are currently tied for seventh. Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska — ranked No. 9, 12 and 20, respectively — have amassed three losses each, but all those setbacks came against ranked opponents.
Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State all have impressive records but do not have any wins over ranked opponents. Rutgers has also shown life for the first time since joining the league but has also played a weak schedule. Indiana will likely battle with Iowa and Northwestern at the bottom of the league.
Maryland has been a surprise undefeated team, as they lost all five seniors, but welcomed four fifth-year transfers. However, they’ve played just two teams with winning records and their opponents have a winning percentage of .374.
However, according to Cook the records and stats accumulated in the preseason don’t matter much now because of the disparity in the quality of opponents each team faced.
“You can throw all that out. It’s the Big Ten now,” Cook said. “None of that really matters. This is a new season starting over.”