Start of Big Ten play is like a 'new season' for Nebraska volleyball

“People weren't ready to leave on that note,” she said. “They weren’t going to end their college career on a weird year.”

Add to the mix, that the conference added five of the top 20 recruiting classes and the path to the championship is even more daunting.

So far this season, the Big Ten mostly navigated the non-conference season well. Twelve of the 14 teams enter league play with a .500 record or better. The two exceptions are Northwestern and Iowa, the Huskers’ opponents this week.

Wisconsin leads the pack and has been ranked No. 2 all season. The Badgers were the unanimous preseason pick to win their third straight league title and have dropped just two sets this season. However, the Badgers lost Danielle Hart, a three-year starter at middle blocker, to a season-ending injury last weekend.

Ohio State built off the impressive showing last year by first-year coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg. The third-ranked Buckeyes have lost just four sets so far and beat No. 6 Washington.

Behind those two is a pack of four teams that will also be in the hunt: Purdue, Minnesota, Penn State and Nebraska.