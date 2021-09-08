Thanks, NIL: $35 bought a birthday shoutout from Husker Nicklin Hames

What is the cost of a 21-second birthday shoutout from a top player at one of the best volleyball schools in the nation?

For me, $35. And the payoff was the happiness it brought my friend — and watching the moment when Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said, “Hi, Reece” turned his face a deep Husker red.

Pulling off this surprise took a plan, a persuasive paragraph and weeks of patience.

Some backstory: I’m a huge Nebraska volleyball fan, like thousands of others in the state. One of those others is my friend Reece.

In the past couple of years, we’ve texted each other while watching the games, cheering on big blocks and amazing saves. We were thrilled when a rescheduled volleyball season returned in early 2021, and together attended the Nebraska-Texas regional final in Omaha in April (which, unfortunately, ended in a Husker loss).

But as a casual sports fan, I forgot that NIL was on the horizon.

In reading coverage in The World-Herald, I learned about the implications of allowing collegiate players to profit off of their name, image and likeness.