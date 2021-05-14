Three former Huskers make U.S. volleyball roster

Three former Huskers made the 18-player roster for the USA women's volleyball team.

Team captain Jordan Larson will be joined by Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League that will be played May 25-June 24 in Rimini, Italy.

The USA begins play May 25 against the Dominican Republic and then plays Canada and Brazil in the only major international competition before the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Larson and Robinson were on the 2016 USA volleyball team, which won bronze at the Rio Games.

The full U.S. roster is below:

» Setters (3): Micha Hancock (Edmond, Oklahoma), Jordyn Poulter (Aurora, Colorado), Lauren Carlini (Aurora, Illinois)

» Opposites (2): Annie Drews (Elkhart, Indiana), Jordan Thompson (Edina, Minnesota)

» Outside Hitters (6): Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (Champaign, Illinois), Kim Hill (Portland, Oregon), Jordan Larson (Hooper, Nebraska), Kelsey Robinson (Manhattan Beach, California), Kathryn Plummer (Aliso Viejo, California), Sarah Wilhite Parsons (Eden Prairie, Minnesota)