Three former Huskers make U.S. volleyball roster
VOLLEYBALL

Three former Huskers make U.S. volleyball roster

Jordan Larson

Jordan Larson was a three-time All-American at Nebraska and has since won two Olympic medals.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska volleyball leads the nation with 47 AVCA All-Americans all time.

Three former Huskers made the 18-player roster for the USA women's volleyball team.

Team captain Jordan Larson will be joined by Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League that will be played May 25-June 24 in Rimini, Italy.

The USA begins play May 25 against the Dominican Republic and then plays Canada and Brazil in the only major international competition before the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Larson and Robinson were on the 2016 USA volleyball team, which won bronze at the Rio Games.

The full U.S. roster is below, and more information on the VNL can be found here:

» Setters (3): Micha Hancock (Edmond, Oklahoma), Jordyn Poulter (Aurora, Colorado), Lauren Carlini (Aurora, Illinois)

» Opposites (2): Annie Drews (Elkhart, Indiana), Jordan Thompson (Edina, Minnesota)

» Outside Hitters (6): Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (Champaign, Illinois), Kim Hill (Portland, Oregon), Jordan Larson (Hooper, Nebraska), Kelsey Robinson (Manhattan Beach, California), Kathryn Plummer (Aliso Viejo, California), Sarah Wilhite Parsons (Eden Prairie, Minnesota)

» Middles (5): Rachael Adams (Cincinnati, Ohio), Foluke Akinradewo (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Tori Dixon (Burnsville, Minnesota), Hannah Tapp (M, 6-3, Stewartville, Minnesota), Haleigh Washington (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

» Liberos (2): Megan Courtney (Dayton, Ohio), Justine Wong-Orantes (Cypress, California)

