Three former Huskers make USA Volleyball's Olympics roster

USA Volleyball's roster for the Tokyo Olympics will have a heavy Nebraska presence.

Three former Huskers are on the 12-player team (with six additional alternates) for the Olympic women's volleyball tournament that will begin July 24.

Two-time medalist Jordan Larson will make her third appearance on the Olympic team. Kelsey Robinson will return for a second appearance after winning a bronze medal in Rio in 2016. And libero Justine Wong-Orantes will make her Olympic debut.

As Huskers, Larson — from Hooper, Nebraska — was a three-time All-American who won a national championship in 2006; Robinson was a first-team All-American and Big Ten player of the year in 2013; and Wong-Orantes made first-team All-America in 2015 then won a national title in 2016.

All three former Huskers have played for the U.S. in the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League leading up to the Olympics. The Americans are unbeaten through their first eight matches of the tournament, which will conclude later this month in Italy.

The U.S. is one of 12 teams in the women's Olympic tournament. The Americans are in a pool with China, Russia, Italy, Argentina and Turkey. The top four teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.