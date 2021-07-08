 Skip to main content
Three Huskers make U.S. volleyball team for U20 World Championship
VOLLEYBALL

Olympic Medalist April Ross surprised Batenhorst with the award during a zoom call.

Three Huskers will compete for the USA volleyball national team at the under-20 World Championship starting this week.

Nebraska freshmen Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez made the 12-player roster announced Thursday. The U.S. begins competition Friday, July 9, with matches played in Belgium and the Netherlands.

That trio first participated in a week-long training camp in Las Vegas, then made the final roster. All three previously won gold medals with the under-18 team at the NORCECA Championship in 2018. Krause and Rodriguez also won gold at the under-18 World Championship in 2019.

Batenhorst, Krause and Rodriguez enrolled at Nebraska in January and are part of the nation's No. 1 recruiting class. All three ranked individually among the top 10 prospects in the country for their class.

Nebraska is the only college with three players on the U20 national team. Stanford has two on the roster. Other colleges represented are UCLA, Baylor, Oregon, USC, Kansas, Ohio State and Florida.

All matches can be watched on the Volleyball World YouTube channel. Here's the U.S. schedule for the World Championship (all times central):

Friday, July 9 vs. Russia, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 10 vs. Thailand, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 11 vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 12 vs. TBA (Preliminary Round)

Tuesday, July 13 vs. TBA (Preliminary Round)

Wednesday, July 14 vs. TBA (Preliminary Round)

Friday, July 16 vs. TBA (Final Round)

Saturday, July 17 vs. TBA (Final Round)

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

