Three Nebraska volleyball players sign shirt deals with RAYGUN

“With Nebraska’s volleyball program, in general, there's just like an energy around it that just kind of fully permeates everything,” Draper said. “You can't explain why, but people want to be around it and that’s a little bit of what we look for.”

Knuckles said she tries not to focus too much on NIL deals during the season, but this one didn’t take too much work on her end. RAYGUN presented several ideas for designs last week and she picked out the ones she liked best.

Knuckles said that she was drawn to working with RAYGUN because they offer children’s shirts. However, the kids’ sizes sold out quickly because they were a limited run.

“We were super stoked with the kids getting sold out because I think that's awesome being able to sell merchandise to little kids,” Knuckles said.

Draper said he hopes to do another printing once they get more children’s inventory in stock. He said he thinks the shirts are a great way for fans to support a player as well as the teams they support.

“It's a light-hearted, funny way to connect with fans,” he said. “I was thinking of my cousins, who came up through volleyball, and how much they look up to collegiate players.”

