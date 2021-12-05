 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time, TV coverage announced for Huskers' NCAA tourney match against Illinois
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

Time, TV coverage announced for Huskers' NCAA tourney match against Illinois

  • 0

Jon Nyatawa and Lincoln Arneal discuss Creighton and Nebraska's brackets in the NCAA volleyball tournament.

Nebraska will square off against Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Round of 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

The match, played in Austin, Texas, will be televised on ESPNU. It will be the second match of the day at that site, as Texas will play Washington at 6:30 p.m. The winners of those matches will meet at 9 p.m. Saturday, and that match also will be on ESPNU.

All-session tickets are on sale at TexasSports.com/tickets. If available, single-session tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This will be the third meeting between Nebraska (23-7) and Illinois (21-11) this season. The Huskers swept the Illini in both previous matches.​

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert