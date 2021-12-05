Time, TV coverage announced for Huskers' NCAA tourney match against Illinois

Nebraska will square off against Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Round of 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

The match, played in Austin, Texas, will be televised on ESPNU. It will be the second match of the day at that site, as Texas will play Washington at 6:30 p.m. The winners of those matches will meet at 9 p.m. Saturday, and that match also will be on ESPNU.

All-session tickets are on sale at TexasSports.com/tickets. If available, single-session tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This will be the third meeting between Nebraska (23-7) and Illinois (21-11) this season. The Huskers swept the Illini in both previous matches.​