Time, TV coverage for Nebraska volleyball vs. Pittsburgh in the NCAA Final Four

After avenging last season's loss with a win over Texas, 10th-seeded Nebraska will face off against No. 3 Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

The match, played in Columbus, Ohio, will be televised on ESPN. Ticket information can be found here.

The Huskers advanced to through the regionals with a sweep of Illinois, followed by a four-set victory over former Big 12 rival Texas.

Nebraska holds a 13-0 record against Pitt with the most recent matchup being a regular-season match in 2015, which resulted in a four-set win for the Huskers.

