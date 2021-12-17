 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time, TV coverage for Nebraska volleyball vs. Wisconsin in the national championship
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Time, TV coverage for Nebraska volleyball vs. Wisconsin in the national championship

Nebraska is headed to their 10th national championship!

This time the 10th-seeded Huskers fill face Big Ten foe Wisconsin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The match, played in Columbus, Ohio, will be televised on ESPN2. Ticket information can be found here.

The Huskers advanced to through the title match with a four-set win over No. 3 seed Pittsburgh, while the No. 4 seed Badgers won a thrilling five-set match over No. 1 seed Louisville in the Final Four.

Nebraska has faced Wisconsin twice this season, losing both matches and only capturing one set.

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time record for 3-pointers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert