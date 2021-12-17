Time, TV coverage for Nebraska volleyball vs. Wisconsin in the national championship

Nebraska is headed to their 10th national championship!
This time the 10th-seeded Huskers fill face Big Ten foe Wisconsin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The match, played in Columbus, Ohio, will be televised on ESPN2. Ticket information can be found here.
The Huskers advanced to through the title match with a four-set win over No. 3 seed Pittsburgh, while the No. 4 seed Badgers won a thrilling five-set match over No. 1 seed Louisville in the Final Four.
Nebraska has faced Wisconsin twice this season, losing both matches and only capturing one set.
