Time, TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Texas in the NCAA volleyball tournament

Here's a brief look at the history of Nebraska vs. Texas in the NCAA volleyball tournament since John Cook became the Huskers' coach.
Tenth-seeded Nebraska volleyball will face off against No. 2 Texas at 9 p.m. Saturday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.
The match, played in Austin, Texas, will be televised on ESPNU.
Tickets are on sale at
TexasSports.com/tickets.
The Huskers advanced to the regional final with a sweep of Illinois on Thursday — their third of the season over the Illini. The Longhorns pulled a reverse sweep over upset-minded Washington to advance earlier that same day.
Saturday will be the sixth meeting between the two teams since John Cook became the Huskers' coach in 2000. The most recent matchup resulted in a four-set loss for Nebraska in the 2020-21 regional final.
Photos: Nebraska faces Illinois in NCAA volleyball Sweet 16
