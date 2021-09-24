'Trust your training': The mantra that fuels Nebraska volleyball through wins and losses

“When it comes down to those challenging moments at the end of games, that's when you have to trust your training the most, and I think that we haven't done that,” Knuckles said.

The mantra starts early, evident by freshman Ally Batenhorst using it to explain how the Huskers can cut down on errors following a loss to Stanford.

It also works for positive performances. Senior Lexi Sun used the phrase this spring after she recorded five ace serves against Baylor in the regional semifinal.

“We're working on (serving) every single day,” she said. “Sometimes it's easy to get into the games and just not really trust your training. I think that was something that we all did tonight with our serves and I think that really helped us.”

But what does that training look like?

Cook talked about his approach during his weekly radio show Thursday night. He puts them in difficult game-like scenarios in practice and makes them work out of it by figuring out how to overcome the challenge. Cook doesn’t make the drills impossible, but they have to work hard to succeed.