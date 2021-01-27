 Skip to main content
Two more Nebraska volleyball matches chosen for NET broadcast
VOLLEYBALL

Two more Nebraska volleyball matches have been selected for a statewide TV broadcast.

The home match this Saturday, Jan. 30, against Northwestern will be shown on NET. The home opener the previous night had already been selected for an NET broadcast. Both matches start at 6 p.m.

Nebraska's match on March 12 against Ohio State will also be shown on NET.

The Huskers now have 17 matches currently scheduled for TV broadcasts, 12 on Big Ten Network and five on NET. 

Nebraska also announced Wednesday that its two-match series at Michigan has been moved to March 25 and 26. It was previously scheduled for March 26 and 27. Both will air on BTN.

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska volleyball team

