Tyler Hildebrand's experience helps Husker volleyball make most of long offseason

LINCOLN — When Annika Albrecht first introduced herself to Tyler Hildebrand in early 2017, the 6-foot senior joked that she was either a defensive specialist or an outside. She didn’t really know.
And who could blame her for the confusion? On the roster, she was listed as an outside hitter, but in the first three years of her career, Albrecht’s recorded just over one kill per match but was one of Nebraska's back-row stalwarts averaging more than two digs per set.
The new Nebraska assistant coach wanted to know if she was trying to be a defensive specialist.
No, said Albrecht, she wanted to be an outside hitter.
Then don’t call yourself a defensive specialist, Hildebrand replied.
“Anytime I joked about being a big specialist, he would tell me to knock it off,” Albrecht said. “If you want to be it you have to start believing in it. From the beginning when he came to Lincoln, he would remind me, correct me and encourage me.”
That simple identifier shift led to a different, more confident mindset for Albrecht, who became one of the Huskers’ top offensive threats that year. She averaged 3.02 kills and 2.74 digs per set on her way to earning second-team All-American honors. While other coaches helped her along the way too, Albrecht said Hildebrand’s intentionality and consistent confidence-building helped her achieve those results.
In his one year as an assistant coach, which resulted in a national championship for Nebraska, Hildebrand developed a reputation as an energetic, intentional coach, who was passionate about the players he worked with.
Now, Hildebrand has returned to Nebraska as the associate head coach. NU coach John Cook said he wanted Hildebrand back because he’s a world coach, and former players back up that assertion.
“Tyler really cares about the girls that he’s coaching and for their success and helping teach them,” Albrecht said. “It was proven in the amount of effort and hard work he put in for the program and for Coach (Cook).”
Besides bringing a strong work ethic and building up intangibles, during his previous stint with the Huskers, Hildebrand also implemented several tactical changes which are more common in the men’s game and beach volleyball.
Kelly Hunter, who was an All-American setter in 2017, said he changed the footwork to get her feet closer together and focus on getting under the ball. She said those alterations simplified the setting process and gave her more power by allowing her to jump straight up.
In addition, Hildebrand taught them a different blocking approach. Hunter said they tried to cover more area and angles while using their hands more, rather than jumping vertical and pressing over the net.
Off the court, Albrecht said Hildebrand would show them videos of elite players, regardless of gender, to show specific traits that he wanted the players to emulate.
“He had a lot of purpose for what he was doing,” Albrecht said. “Whether that was watching film or in the gym. He would try to narrow things down to be specific for feedback or repetitions.”
After the film sessions, Hunter said he preached that the Husker athletes were capable of doing the same things as the high-level athletes and worked to develop an open mind to go out and try what they say of film and not be afraid to not make mistakes.
“Throughout his years of watching film, he’s found out that high-level people are doing the same thing,” Hunter said.
This past year, Hunter has seen a different side of Hildebrand. After being coached by him, she is now a colleague as the Huskers volunteer coach. She’s seen first hand the hours he puts in, long after the athletes have gone home.
She’s also witnessed how coaching via positivity can be infectious and help promote a growth mindset in the players While coaches in her past were hard on her, she leans now towards praising successes.
“I think I’ve learned now you’ll get a lot more out of players if you point out the good that they are doing rather than the bad. Tyler is really good at that,” Hunter said. “It’s more positive and it helps them move on to the next point and want to do those good things rather than have fear of doing the bad things.”
During the delayed start to the season, Cook said Hildebrand has been an asset in figuring out how to spend the unexpected boon in playing time. Both Hildebrand and assistant coach Jaylin Reyes have coaching experience with men’s program, who normally play in the spring.
In addition, Hildebrand spent the past three years working with beach players who train year-round and applied those lessons during the Huskers’ year-long gap between matches.
“He’s opened up some learning strategies and how we study the game and improve your volleyball IQ that we don’t normally have time for or we don’t ever think about,” Cook said. “Everybody is learning from him and he learns from us and he makes it fun.”