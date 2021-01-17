Tyler Hildebrand's experience helps Husker volleyball make most of long offseason

Off the court, Albrecht said Hildebrand would show them videos of elite players, regardless of gender, to show specific traits that he wanted the players to emulate.

“He had a lot of purpose for what he was doing,” Albrecht said. “Whether that was watching film or in the gym. He would try to narrow things down to be specific for feedback or repetitions.”

After the film sessions, Hunter said he preached that the Husker athletes were capable of doing the same things as the high-level athletes and worked to develop an open mind to go out and try what they say of film and not be afraid to not make mistakes.

“Throughout his years of watching film, he’s found out that high-level people are doing the same thing,” Hunter said.

This past year, Hunter has seen a different side of Hildebrand. After being coached by him, she is now a colleague as the Huskers volunteer coach. She’s seen first hand the hours he puts in, long after the athletes have gone home.

She’s also witnessed how coaching via positivity can be infectious and help promote a growth mindset in the players While coaches in her past were hard on her, she leans now towards praising successes.