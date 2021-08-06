USA volleyball's quest for Olympic gold showcases Husker success on world stage

“People say we're going to be under so much pressure because we’ve never won the gold medal,” Larson said. “But we’re under no pressure because we’ve never done it. Why not go out swinging?”

Larson, as the captain, has been the backbone of this year's team. She’s provided expertise from playing on the biggest stage. Her steady demeanor and versatile skill set make her one of the top 10 attackers in the tournament and also one of the best passers.

Wong-Orantes grades out as the best libero in the Olympics, anchoring the Americans' top-rated defense. Robinson has seen limited court time but has been vital to team chemistry, often seen celebrating points on the bench and fulfilling the team motto “12 Strong.”

With Nebraska among the elite college programs of the last couple decades, former Huskers have regularly made an impact on the international level.

Kayla Banwarth, a former NU player and assistant who's now the head coach at Ole Miss, won a bronze medal for the U.S. in 2016 with Larson and Robinson. Kadie Rolfzen was named the best attacker at the 2019 Pan American Cup. Mikaela Foecke and Amber Rolfzen also had recent stints with the national team.