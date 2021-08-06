USA volleyball's quest for Olympic gold showcases Husker success on world stage

Clinging to a one-point lead in the third set against Serbia, the United States gathered in a huddle during a timeout.
In the middle of that group were two Nebraska volleyball products — Jordan Larson and Justine Wong-Orantes, who led the discussion and offered strategies on how to handle a dangerous server.
On the ensuing point, Larson dug the serve and fired off an attack that ricocheted off a dig attempt and out of bounds. The kill gave the U.S. the sweep and sent it to the gold medal match against Brazil at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Former Huskers Larson, Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson represent a quarter of the national team roster this year in Tokyo. It's Larson's third Olympics, Robinson's second and Wong-Orantes' first.
That trio has a chance to make history as the Americans try to earn their first Olympic gold medal in women’s indoor volleyball. The U.S. is 0 for 3 in previous title matches, losing to Brazil in 2008 and 2012, and to China in 1984. The U.S. has been one of the world powers in volleyball during the last 20 years, but it only has one major title: the 2014 FIVB World Championship.
“People say we're going to be under so much pressure because we’ve never won the gold medal,” Larson said. “But we’re under no pressure because we’ve never done it. Why not go out swinging?”
Larson, as the captain, has been the backbone of this year's team. She’s provided expertise from playing on the biggest stage. Her steady demeanor and versatile skill set make her one of the top 10 attackers in the tournament and also one of the best passers.
Wong-Orantes grades out as the best libero in the Olympics, anchoring the Americans' top-rated defense. Robinson has seen limited court time but has been vital to team chemistry, often seen celebrating points on the bench and fulfilling the team motto “12 Strong.”
With Nebraska among the elite college programs of the last couple decades, former Huskers have regularly made an impact on the international level.
Kayla Banwarth, a former NU player and assistant who's now the head coach at Ole Miss, won a bronze medal for the U.S. in 2016 with Larson and Robinson. Kadie Rolfzen was named the best attacker at the 2019 Pan American Cup. Mikaela Foecke and Amber Rolfzen also had recent stints with the national team.
Former Huskers have a presence on the beach too. Four-time All-American Sarah Pavan won the world championships for Canada in 2019 and reached the Olympic quarterfinals in both Rio and Tokyo.
The success is all part of NU coach John Cook’s big picture. He recruits the best athletes in the country and provides them with high-level facilities, support and training. Associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand brings Olympic experience as director of coaching for the U.S. beach volleyball program. And when players finish their Nebraska careers, Cook sends them off to play professionally and internationally.
Nebraska's impact on the national team isn’t just at the senior level.
Three members of the Huskers' top-ranked 2021 recruiting class led the U.S. to a title two years ago at the under-18 World Championships. Kennedi Orr was named the best setter at the tourney. Outside hitter Lindsay Krause and libero Lexi Rodriguez each started every match.
This summer, Krause, Rodriguez and Ally Batenhorst helped the U.S. place fifth at the under-20 World Championships. The pipeline continues as four future Huskers were named to the junior national team that will compete at the U18 championships in Mexico in September.
The U.S. is one of three countries to have appeared in the last 10 Olympics. It's won five medals, but no golds.
A win Saturday night would validate the Americans' volleyball prowess — and Nebraska's.