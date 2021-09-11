Utah stuns Nebraska volleyball, rallies from two sets down to defeat Huskers

LINCOLN — Nebraska had Utah on the ropes twice in the third set, one point away from a sweep.

However, the No. 20 Utes fought off both match points and eventually pulled off a reverse sweep for an 18-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-22 15-13 victory Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

Dani Drews finished with 27 kills on 68 attacks. The All-America outside hitter only hit .176 as she also had 15 errors.

Freshman Lindsay Krause paced the Husker offense with 15 kills at a .317 clip. Ally Batenhorst added 10 kills as she played outside hitter for the final three sets. Kayla Caffey also chipped in 10 kills. Setter Nicklin Hames finished with 39 assists and 17 digs.

Nebraska used a strong service game to win the first set. Kubik had two of the Huskers' four aces. The Utes struggled passing when they did pass a serve and hit -.031 in the set with 10 hitting errors.

Utah recovered from an early 5-2 deficit and eventually took over the lead at 8-7. After the Utes extended their advantage to as many as four, the Huskers tied the score at 23-all after back-to-back blocks by Callie Schwarzenbach and Lexi Sun. Utah earned a set point, but freshman Lindsay Krause responded by hammering a kill. A Drews error was followed by Schwarzenbach and Krause teaming up for a block to win the set.