Versatile Riley Zuhn was 'mentally prepared' for her first career Husker volleyball start

Cook said he is worried about outbreaks, but he praised the way Indiana handled all the protocols during their trip, but a lot of it out of their control.

“We are in the mindset of taking it one day at a time,” he said. “I am very concerned about it. If it gets really bad, and what Michigan just did, shutting down worried the new variant of the virus. It could go like a wildfire through the Big Ten.”

Travel party

Other than an early morning COVID test and wearing masks while traveling, the logistics behind last weekend’s trip to Indiana was the usual routine.

The bench was a little more full as the three early-enrollee freshmen — Ally Batenhorst, Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr — joined the team in street clothes. While they cannot play in matches this spring, Batenhorst and Rodriguez are slowly integrating into the practice schedule and participated in their first team workout last week. Orr is rehabbing from a knee injury she suffered last fall.

Even though they cannot help on the court, Cook said they applied for and were granted an NCAA waiver to allow them to be part of the traveling party.