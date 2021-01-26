Versatile Riley Zuhn was 'mentally prepared' for her first career Husker volleyball start

LINCOLN — Riley Zuhn learned she was about to make her first career start mere minutes before Nebraska’s match against Indiana on Friday.
Despite a few early nerves, Zuhn responded with two solid matches in her debut in the starting lineup. She recorded six kills and four blocks on Friday and then eight kills and four blocks on Saturday for the Huskers, which remained No. 5 in Tuesday’s coaches poll.
“I’ve been training for that for the past year,” the 6-foot-5 sophomore said. “All week I prepared like I was going to start so I would be mentally prepared and ready to go out there.”
Over the weekend, Zuhn also played a large part in limiting Indiana’s Breana Edwards, who was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last year. She said because they didn’t know a lot about the other Hoosiers, she wanted to focus on shutting Edwards down early.
The IU junior outside hitter finished with two kills and eight errors on 21 swings. On Saturday, the Hoosiers switched the starting rotation to allow Edwards time away from Zuhn as she finished with 12 kills.
Last season, Zuhn trained at both middle blocker and outside but switched solely to outside hitter during the extended offseason. During the Red-White scrimmage in November, she looked comfortable at her new position and put up one of the best stat lines from the exhibition.
“It was kind of tough to bounce around from so many positions last year, but I was trying to do whatever the team needed me to do that day,” Zuhn said. “If the team needs me to play right side this year, then I am going to play right side.”
NU coach John Cook said the starting opposite hitter spot between Zuhn and senior Jazz Sweet will be determined by this week.
However, he’s been impressed with the development of Zuhn and they will need her to continue to step up when opportunities are available. With only four outside hitters, her versatility will be important for the Huskers.
“We’re giving her opportunities to perform and she’s been playing great in practice,” Cook said. “It’s been nice to see Riley develop and she’s worked really hard.”
COVID delays
Only one Big Ten series was postponed during the first weekend of action. Michigan and Penn State announced last Thursday they would not play their matches on Friday and Saturday. Both schools later announced that the start of their season would be further delayed.
Michigan later announced its entire athletic department would shut down for two weeks, postponing upcoming matches against Michigan State and Northwestern. Penn State reported that its matches against Ohio State this weekend would not be played as scheduled.
Cook said he is worried about outbreaks, but he praised the way Indiana handled all the protocols during their trip, but a lot of it out of their control.
“We are in the mindset of taking it one day at a time,” he said. “I am very concerned about it. If it gets really bad, and what Michigan just did, shutting down worried the new variant of the virus. It could go like a wildfire through the Big Ten.”
Travel party
Other than an early morning COVID test and wearing masks while traveling, the logistics behind last weekend’s trip to Indiana was the usual routine.
The bench was a little more full as the three early-enrollee freshmen — Ally Batenhorst, Lexi Rodriguez and Kennedi Orr — joined the team in street clothes. While they cannot play in matches this spring, Batenhorst and Rodriguez are slowly integrating into the practice schedule and participated in their first team workout last week. Orr is rehabbing from a knee injury she suffered last fall.
Even though they cannot help on the court, Cook said they applied for and were granted an NCAA waiver to allow them to be part of the traveling party.
“What’s better for them? To be with us or sitting on campus in the dorms during the weekend?” Cook said. “They are with us during the week and they are a risk to spread COVID. So we fought hard for them to travel with us.”