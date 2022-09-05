Video: Watch John Cook's press conference, Sept. 5

Check out coach John Cook's press conference on Monday.
Then scroll down for interviews from the Huskers Nicklin Hames and Kenzie Knuckles and more volleyball news.
Video: Nebraska volleyball press conference interviews, Sept. 5
Nicklin Hames and Huskers ready to greet 14,000 fans for Creighton match.
Creighton vs Nebraska volleyball feels like the "whole state" is there for Kenzie Knuckles
Nebraska volleyball set to welcome familiar faces during Long Beach State match
John Cook: "Volleyball is state treasure here"
Looking back at the last five seasons of Nebraska volleyball
