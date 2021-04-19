'We couldn't stop them': Texas goes on big runs to defeat Husker volleyball

For a few minutes in the fourth set, Nebraska appeared to have a strong grasp on the momentum.

The fifth-seeded Huskers had just scored seven straight points for a 13-8 lead, Texas had called both of its timeouts during the run, and the crowd of 4,154 was energized and loud. A fifth set looked inevitable.

But over the course of just a few minutes, Texas dashed those hopes.

The Longhorns climbed back into the match with a 7-1 run that featured three blocks, an ace, an NU service error and kills from Skyler Fields and Logan Eggleston. Less than 15 minutes later, Texas ended Nebraska’s season with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 win in the regional final at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

“They just were making plays, and we couldn't stop them,” Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said. “It's hard. We let them go on a run, and so we kind of lost momentum ... It was hard for us to catch up at the end.”

No. 4 Texas beat Nebraska at its own game by winning the serve and pass game. Even though the Longhorns committed 15 service errors, they recorded eight aces and passed well enough to remain in system and hit .336.