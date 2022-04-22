What to watch for during Nebraska volleyball's scrimmage

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach John Cook had to dust off some of his old binders to remember what it was like to go through a normal spring season.

The Huskers completed spring practices and played in a match just one other time during the past five years.

Last year, a regular NCAA season was played during the spring. In 2020, practices were canceled because of the pandemic, and the Huskers didn’t play a spring match in 2018 because it was between setters after Kelly Hunter graduated and Nicklin Hames had not yet enrolled.

Only in 2019, when NU played Colorado State in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,750 in McCook, did the Huskers go through their typical March and April routine.

Cook said he had to go back to his 2017 notes (he couldn’t find 2019) to remind him of what practices looked like. But even that year, they were scrambling with two practice sessions to deal with class schedules and had to use Mabel Lee when they got kicked out of Devaney for the state basketball tournament.

“It was just all over the place,” Cook said. “This (year) has been good how it’s all worked out.”

This spring, practices started in March, following a beach season where the Huskers played matches in Florida, Hawaii and California. After more than a month of practices on the hardcourt, the Huskers will cap off the spring semester Saturday with a 5 p.m. match against Kansas in front of a sold-out crowd at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The match will also look fairly normal as they will play in the best-of-five format.

For the Huskers, almost all of the key players are back from their national runner-up finish in December.

Junior setter Anni Evans said the Huskers return a good foundation, and they’ve continued to build connections amongst the team.

“We just love being in the gym with each other, which is really special,” she said. “We just get after it every single day and it's kind of infectious with how hard we play together.”

NU has practiced with a full gym as three early-enrollee freshmen joined the team this semester. As a result, the Huskers can scrimmage six-on-six, which is not always possible in the spring.

“That's a big advantage. Everybody's getting a lot of playing time and a lot of reps,” Cook said. “We're able to go really hard because of that in the spring. In a typical spring, sometimes you may not even have 12 players. In fact, most springs you don't.”

Here are a few key items to keep an eye on in Saturday’s scrimmage, which will be broadcast on Nebraska Public media for the first time and streamed on BTN Plus:

Who is in the middle

Cook wouldn’t commit to Kayla Caffey playing against Kansas. She needs a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to compete this fall.

While Cook was mum on the subject, he said they would decide on her future soon. If she doesn’t play, Callie Schwarzenbach, who is transferring to Long Beach State this fall, could suit up for NU.

One player that will see time is early-enrollee Bekka Allick. The Waverly graduate has already made an impression in the beach season as she was paired with All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez. Cook said Allick has a significant presence on the court and even though she still has freshman moments, she has made a lot of progress this spring.

“She serves great. She can play defense. She's a really good volleyball player,” Cook said. “She's learning the speed, the blocking and the physicality at this level. She's made some big improvements in the last few weeks. I love how she goes after it.”

Orr progressing

Sophomore Kennedi Orr has the inside track as the first-string setter after four-year starter Nicklin Hames announced she would return but focus more on other roles.

Orr missed two weeks at the end of the beach season after suffering a knee injury, which required a minor procedure, but she is back to practicing.

Cook said she is doing productive work in practice but is a little behind developmentally. However, Orr is still on track to play Saturday.

Mixing the lineups

Cook said his goal was to play everyone in the spring match. He hadn’t figured out how to accomplish that on Tuesday of this week but wants the freshmen to get a taste of playing in front of a sold-out arena and share the team with fans in central Nebraska.

“For us, I think it's just a good reward for the end of the spring,” Cook said. “It's more of a celebration for volleyball in this state and for Kansas players and our players to get to play in front of a big crowd.”

Honoring Grand Island legends

In addition to the typical players' autograph session, Nebraska will recognize three high school coaches during the match: Bill Root from Grand Island, Sharon Zavala from Grand Island Central Catholic and Diane Rouzee from Grand Island Northwest.

They have combined for more than 115 years of coaching experience and 2,500 wins, including a dozen state championships.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.