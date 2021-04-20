What's next for Nebraska volleyball after a season filled with obstacles?

Throughout it all, the volleyball team kept a small bubble, limiting social contacts, attending classes virtually and grinding through new protocols and frequent testing. Hames said the adversity brought the Huskers closer together.

“I'm glad that I got to be teammates with all these girls and I'm glad I got to go through this pandemic and everything with them,” she said. “I'm really proud of this team this year.”

With the season over, the players will return home for the first time since last fall. First they’ll finish up the semester and have end-of-season meetings with the coaching staff.

The final remaining piece of uncertainty will be what the Huskers look like when fall camp opens up later this year. NU’s four seniors are eligible to return but haven’t made any proclamations about their plans.

They might be ready to pursue other opportunities. Outside hitter Lexi Sun and middle blocker Lauren Stivrins graduated in December.

But they also might be drawn back to try to reach the national semifinals after falling a match short for the second straight tournament. Also, the NCAA could pass new legislation which would allow athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, which could prove lucrative for several of the high-profile volleyball players.