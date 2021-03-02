Will Nebraska volleyball make up postponed matches? John Cook says it may be tough

Logistics proved to be the deal breaker as Cook said he wasn’t worried about any preparations or opponent-specific scouting. Nebraska originally canceled its first flight once the matches in Madison were postponed, but then couldn’t line up another flight or find hotel rooms for the 28-member traveling party.

“There was discussion but nothing could be worked out,” Cook said. “It was pretty late notice for any change and we were looking at trying to get a charter (flight). So there was a lot going on but with such late notice, it's really hard.

Cook said he’s open to playing a midweek makeup match, especially against No. 1 Wisconsin. The Big Ten, in particular, has an interest in the top-two ranked teams in the league playing this season. Options are limited, though, as the Badgers are out for at least another week while they deal with positive COVID cases.

Finding an open date during the final five weeks will be challenging.

Nebraska already has a midweek match against Iowa scheduled for March 17 as part of a home-away series. Wisconsin also plays Minnesota that night, but its return trip is on a day later than NU on that Sunday. The following week, the Huskers will play at Michigan a day earlier than usual on Thursday-Friday (March 25-26) while the Badgers stick to a Friday-Saturday series at Penn State.