Will Nebraska volleyball make up postponed matches? John Cook says it may be tough

LINCOLN — It turns out John Cook ordered the Code Red.
Whenever the Nebraska volleyball coach has bad news to share with his team, he sends out a text of “Huskers Code Red.”
NU players received that text last Thursday morning when it became official their upcoming matches against Wisconsin weren’t going to happen. Last week was the second time this season the fourth-ranked Huskers have had matches called off. Their series against Northwestern was postponed an hour before first serve on Jan. 29.
Junior co-captain Nicklin Hames said Cook started to use the “Huskers Code Red” text at the beginning of the pandemic. Those alerts can mean matches are called off, the players can’t use the weight room or practice time changes.
“It's just mainly when it's bad information coming our way,” Hames said. “It's kind of funny because it's like ‘CODE RED!’ Sometimes he says Code Red and he's like, 'We're gonna move practice back 30 minutes.' So sometimes he gets us on it a little bit.”
Cook said he talked to other teams last Thursday — including Minnesota, Illinois and Maryland — to try to arrange replacement matches, but nothing came to fruition. Maryland later postponed its matches against Penn State because of COVID issues.
“Obviously we were very disappointed,” Hames said. “It's hard when you train really hard the whole week and you're super excited about a match and then it gets canceled. But we tried to prepare this whole season to be prepared for situations like that.”
Logistics proved to be the deal breaker as Cook said he wasn’t worried about any preparations or opponent-specific scouting. Nebraska originally canceled its first flight once the matches in Madison were postponed, but then couldn’t line up another flight or find hotel rooms for the 28-member traveling party.
“There was discussion but nothing could be worked out,” Cook said. “It was pretty late notice for any change and we were looking at trying to get a charter (flight). So there was a lot going on but with such late notice, it's really hard.
Cook said he’s open to playing a midweek makeup match, especially against No. 1 Wisconsin. The Big Ten, in particular, has an interest in the top-two ranked teams in the league playing this season. Options are limited, though, as the Badgers are out for at least another week while they deal with positive COVID cases.
Finding an open date during the final five weeks will be challenging.
Nebraska already has a midweek match against Iowa scheduled for March 17 as part of a home-away series. Wisconsin also plays Minnesota that night, but its return trip is on a day later than NU on that Sunday. The following week, the Huskers will play at Michigan a day earlier than usual on Thursday-Friday (March 25-26) while the Badgers stick to a Friday-Saturday series at Penn State.
Even if the schedules line up, arenas have to be available, which is more challenging because volleyball teams are sharing venues with wrestling and gymnastics. Plus, Cook doesn’t want his team on the road for an entire week.
“We're not opposed to it,” he said. “It's just the factors that go into it. School, that's one. Two, getting there. Three, playing four matches or three matches in a week with travel can be really hard on our student-athletes.”
Quick trips for Nebraska are also a challenge. It might be easier for the centrally located teams to take a bus ride, while almost all away trips for the Huskers involve a flight.
So far this season, only Ohio State and Penn State have played midweek matches after the original series was postponed. Those two campuses are 330 miles apart, which is almost the same distance between Nebraska and Iowa City.
Hames said she’s up for adding matches, as it would be similar to the NCAA tournament when teams would have to play five or six matches over two weeks.
“It's kind of like club (volleyball) a little bit, playing a lot of matches in close proximity,” she said. “ It's good preparation for the tournament too. We play games pretty close together. So I think it would be fine.”