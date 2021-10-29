With 'bulletproof' mindset, Nebraska volleyball looks to bounce back from Wisconsin loss

LINCOLN — During Nebraska’s three-match losing streak, John Cook saw a need for Nebraska to become tougher mentality to overcome adversity and react possibility.

In other words, he wanted the Huskers to become bulletproof. Cook said with that approach nothing bothers them. They just move on to the next point and don’t get too up or down.

The mindset served the sixth-ranked Huskers well during a 10-match winning streak to start the Big Ten season. Now following NU’s first loss of league play on Wednesday to No. 3 Wisconsin, the Huskers will become bulletproof as they move on from that setback when they take on No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“It's something we're on right now because early in the year, we were letting a lot of things affect us — how we were playing, how the match was going,” Cook said. “Bulletproof creates a mindset. If it was a bad set or we made a couple of errors or we let a ball drop again, we're not going to do that again. We're on to the next play. We're going to be a little tougher.”

The mentality is similar to a point-by-point approach, but it takes it to the next level by addressing match-long trends of overcoming struggles they have such as setting, passing or attacking.