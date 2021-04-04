With No. 5 national seed in hand, Husker volleyball sets path for postseason

LINCOLN — In a season of uncertainty, one more item has been determined for the Nebraska volleyball team.

The Huskers (14-2) now know their path for the postseason as they earned the No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. However, they don’t know their first-round opponent, as they will play either Texas State (30-8, 15-1 Sun Belt) or first-timer Utah Valley (14-5, 12-4 WAC) at 2:30 p.m. on April 15.

In the new format this year, each of the top 16 seeds received a bye in the reduced 48-team field. Wisconsin (15-0) earned the top overall seed, followed by Kentucky (19-1), Minnesota (15-2) and Texas (23-1).

“I don't worry too much about our seeds right now,” NU coach John Cook said. “What I'm worried about is we got to play a team that's going to play one day in front of us. We're going to go three weeks now without having played a match. So that's my biggest concern is how do I get our team ready to be able to play a match and play at a high level.”

In another break of tradition, the Huskers chose not to gather together at the Devaney Center. Instead, they watched as home, as they took the past week off with their matches against Penn State canceled for precautionary measures.