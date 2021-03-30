With Penn State series canceled, Husker volleyball turns focus to NCAA tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cook said part of him is relieved to not have to worry about the logistics around the reduced-capacity crowd. He said it's a no-win situation for the ticket office to figure out who gets to attend those matches.

Instead, he’s looking forward to a full house whenever that happens again.

“If we're going to play in Devaney, I want 8,000 people in there, not 2,000 people,” Cook said. “I’m just counting the days until we can play in front of 8,000 again because that’s what Devaney is meant for and that’s what it feels like. I had no idea how much I would miss that. I can’t imagine how much the players miss it.”

Cook said one benefit to the matches being canceled is it reduces the possibility of transmission between the two teams in case Penn State was contagious. Wisconsin missed a month after playing against Michigan State, which identified several positive tests early in the week following their matches with the Badgers.

With the NCAA tournament starting in two weeks, the Huskers aren’t taking any chances, trying to remain as safe and healthy while staying in top form.